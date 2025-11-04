Canada’s Student Visa Crackdown Creates Crisis for Indian Applicants

Drastic Change in Visa Adoption

Canada has enacted one of the hardest student visa regimes in relation to Indian applicants in recent years. An astounding one in five visa applications from India were ultimately accepted. Even greater is the number of Indian students denied visas to attend educational institutions in Canada. The unfortunate reality is that a staggering nearly 80% of Indian student visa applications were denied in 2025. No country has undergone this degree of radical change, making Canada an extremely difficult and untenable school option.

The numbers do not lie. Study permits issued to Indian students decreased from 11,287 between June 2024 and June 2025 to just 4,185, or a near loss of 7,102 students. Considering that roughly 40% of all students attending schooling institutions in Canada are from India, this drastic response affects a large segment of Canada’s educational sector landscape.

Why Canada Is Now Applying stricter rules

The Canadian government is implementing strict regulations in response to any combination of housing shortages, crowded infrastructure, and political pressure to accommodate and prioritize the needs of local job seekers. Government officials have discussed their desire to only admit bona fide students and maintain a balance between international enrollment and resources available for international students, however, it seems that policies such as those discussed here unfairly penalize students from lower- and middle income families. The most notable change has been a massive increase in the financial requirement.

For example, students now only have to prove they have CAD 20,635 (roughly Rs 13 lakh) in available funds (up from CAD 10,000). While that may seem fairly achievable to some degree, there are many middle-income Indian families, that don’t have that much money readily available, and will not be able to make this contribution.

The Backlash Against real students

Now, Indian students and families will be faced with real hardships. Waiting times have become long for processing, causing delays in enrollment (which can delay the start of the semester). Applications also require A) more documentation, B) stronger proof of funds, and C) detailed explanation of ties to India. A larger number of students will have to take a larger loan or finance their education by draining all their family savings to prove their financial burdens to the Canadian Government.

Canada’s economy will feel the effects as well

International students contribute an estimated Rs 1.36 lakh crore (approximately $16.4 billion) to Canada’s economy, and colleges are now reporting revenues falling, along with teaching, education support and hospitality sector experiencing labor shortages.

Changing Student Preferences

The crackdown has shifted where students are studying; Germany is now the top choice for Indian students, at 31%, compared to 9% for Canada. Ireland, France, and the UAE are now attracting Indian applicants who find the visa process and financial requirements more reasonable.

Moving Forward for Students

Prospective students now need to start applications significantly sooner, improve their documentation and begin to consider alternatives. While Canada is a credible option for graduate degrees, finding diploma students will be extremely hard going forward. The ease of obtaining Canadian study visas for Indian students is over.

This content is for informational purposes only. Visa regulations may change; please consult the official IRCC website or a licensed immigration advisor for current and accurate guidance.