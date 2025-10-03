Canadian Theatre Halts Indian Film Screenings After Recent Attacks: All You Need To Know

A movie theatre in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, has cancelled several screenings of Indian films after being attacked twice in the past week. Film.ca Cinemas said the decision affects the screenings of Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 and Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG.

The first attack happened on September 25 around 5:20 am. According to Halton police, two suspects carrying red gas cans poured a flammable liquid at the theatre’s entrance and set it on fire. The fire was contained to the exterior, causing moderate damage. Security camera footage showed a grey SUV arriving at 2 am, followed by people scouting the theatre. A white SUV returned later, and two individuals were seen pouring the liquid and lighting it on fire. Police described the suspects’ clothing and appearance in detail, including hoodies, gloves, masks, and footwear.

The second attack occurred a week later, on October 2, at 1:50 am. A single suspect fired multiple rounds at the theatre’s entrance. Police described him as a dark-skinned male with a heavy build, wearing all-black clothing and a face mask. Investigators believe both attacks were targeted. Authorities have asked anyone with information to contact the District Criminal Investigations Bureau.

Though some sources suggested Khalistani extremists may be involved, Halton police have not confirmed the motive. Oakville has seen similar threats to a local temple in the past.

The CEO of Film.ca, Jeff Knoll, initially said on social media that the attacks were connected to South Asian films, adding, “We are going to play what we want to play, when we want to play it.” However, the theatre later said evidence showed participation in South Asian films may have led to attacks at their and other theatres. They said, “While we do not wish to bow to threats, the situation has escalated, and we must protect our community.”

Following the incidents, another Canadian theatre, York Cinemas, also cancelled its Indian film screenings. The theatre said this decision was made to ensure the safety of employees and guests. Refunds for advance ticket purchases will be processed in the coming days.

