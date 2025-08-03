Home > World > Canadian Wildfire Smoke Triggers US Midwest Health Alerts – Who’s at Risk & What to Do

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Triggers US Midwest Health Alerts – Who’s at Risk & What to Do

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is blanketing the US Midwest, pushing air quality into the "unhealthy" zone across several states. Experts say the thick, persistent smoke near the surface is unusual, with vulnerable groups urged to limit outdoor activity as pollution lingers through the weekend.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires has triggered days of unhealthy air quality across the US Midwest, with Minnesota and nearby states under prolonged pollution alerts. (Photo: X)
Smoke from Canadian wildfires has triggered days of unhealthy air quality across the US Midwest, with Minnesota and nearby states under prolonged pollution alerts. (Photo: X)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 3, 2025 21:01:00 IST

For the third day in a row, smoke from Canadian wildfires has draped the skies over the US Midwest, prompting air quality alerts in multiple states. Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, eastern Nebraska, and parts of Indiana and Illinois were all under advisories on Saturday, as reported by The Associated Press. Some areas could see smoky skies well into Sunday, according to Canadian environmental officials.

The US Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index (AQI) showed particularly troubling levels. In Minneapolis, air pollution ranked among the world’s worst since Friday, the report stated, citing readings from IQAir, a global air quality monitoring group based in Switzerland.

What’s Making This Smoke Wave Unusual?

“What’s been unique in this go-around is that we’ve had this prolonged stretch of smoke particulates towards the surface, so that’s where we’ve really had the air quality in the red here for the past few days,” Joe Strus, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Minnesota’s Twin Cities, told AP.

“We’ve sort of been dealing with this, day in and day out, where you walk outside and you can taste the smoke, you can smell it,” Strus added. “Sometimes we’ve been in higher concentrations than others. Other times it’s just looked a little hazy out there.”

While some areas, especially in southwestern Minnesota, saw a slight improvement by Saturday, air quality remained concerning for sensitive groups, with conditions likely to continue through Monday, the report further said.

Who’s Most at Risk and What to Do

Health experts warn that children, seniors, pregnant people, and those with heart or lung conditions are especially vulnerable. The EPA classifies air quality levels into six color-coded categories. Once the AQI surpasses 150, the air becomes unhealthy for everyone. On Saturday, parts of Minnesota exceeded this threshold.

American health officials have advised residents to keep doors and windows shut, avoid burning wood or using gas-powered equipment, and limit strenuous outdoor activity.

Noting that this has the potential to become a seasonal concern, Strus reportedly said, “This is something that’s become part of our summer here the last few years.”

“A lot of us are just looking forward to seeing a little more movement in the atmospheric winds to hopefully disperse some of the smoke out.”

Tags: latest US news

RELATED News

Did Trump WH Order 3,000 Immigrant Arrests a Day? Here’s What the DOJ Says
Inflation Out of Control in Pakistan? Sky-High Food Rates Spark Public Outrage
Who Could Be On Trump’s Next Fed Chair to Replace Powell? Kevin Hassett Offers a Clue
Did WH Pressure Smithsonian to Remove Trump Impeachment References? What the Museum Said
India Refutes False Reports of Tariff Review, Bilateral Deal Suspension With US Amid 25% Tariffs

LATEST NEWS

Kerala: Kannur’s Two-Rupee Doctor Dr AK Rairu Gopal Dies At 80
Pop Icon Jessie J’s Shocking Hospital Rush, What Happened Weeks After Breast Cancer Operation?
Assam Businessman Murdered: Wife, Class 9 Daughter, and Two Teens Arrested in Dibrugarh
FASTag Annual Pass For Private Vehicles To Launch On August 15: Check Price, Activation And Benefits
India’s Race To Lead The Global Semiconductor Shift: Bharat’s Billion-Dollar Bet On Silicon Self-Reliance
TWICE Jihyo’s Lollapalooza 2025 ‘Sun-Sculpted’ Visuals Go Viral, Fans Can’t Stop Talking!
Backstage Scoop On Seth Rollins’ Injury Angle And Its Impact On WWE SummerSlam Main Event
WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night 2: Everything You Need to Know – Date, Time, Matches, and Live Stream
India Refutes False Reports of Tariff Review, Bilateral Deal Suspension With US Amid 25% Tariffs
EC To Take Action As Social media Users Point Errors In Draft Electoral Rolls Of Bihar
Canadian Wildfire Smoke Triggers US Midwest Health Alerts – Who’s at Risk & What to Do

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Triggers US Midwest Health Alerts – Who’s at Risk & What to Do

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Triggers US Midwest Health Alerts – Who’s at Risk & What to Do
Canadian Wildfire Smoke Triggers US Midwest Health Alerts – Who’s at Risk & What to Do
Canadian Wildfire Smoke Triggers US Midwest Health Alerts – Who’s at Risk & What to Do
Canadian Wildfire Smoke Triggers US Midwest Health Alerts – Who’s at Risk & What to Do

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?