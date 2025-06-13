Live Tv
Capitol Police Plaque Lawsuit Seeks Installation of Long-Delayed Memorial Honoring January 6 Officers

Capitol Police Plaque Lawsuit Seeks Installation of Long-Delayed Memorial Honoring January 6 Officers

Two officers who defended the Capitol during the January 6 attack have filed a lawsuit demanding the long-delayed installation of the Capitol police plaque authorized by Congress. Despite the plaque existing, it remains uninstalled, as lawmakers continue to stall on fulfilling their legal obligation to honor the officers who confronted the violent mob.

Last Updated: June 13, 2025 21:25:38 IST

Two officers who defended the Capitol during the January 6, 2021 attack have filed a lawsuit demanding the installation of the Capitol police plaque that was authorized by Congress to honor law enforcement officers assaulted that day.
Harry Dunn, formerly with the U.S. Capitol Police, and Daniel Hodges, an officer with the D.C. Metropolitan Police, filed the case Thursday in Washington, D.C., against the Architect of the Capitol. The lawsuit aims to compel Congress to comply with a law passed three years ago that mandated placing a plaque on the Capitol grounds commemorating the officers who confronted the pro-Donald Trump mob.

While the plaque listing the names of the officers exists, it has yet to be installed, pending direction from House Speaker Mike Johnson. The suit accuses Congress of failing to fulfill its own legal commitment to honor the officers who “saved the lives of those inside the building.”

Political Divide Delays Installation of Capitol Police Plaque

The lawsuit comes amid ongoing legal battles involving officers injured during the Capitol attack, a day when President Donald Trump and many Republicans have sought to minimize the perception of the violence faced by law enforcement.

Dunn and Hodges emphasize the importance of the memorial in preserving the historical truth of January 6. Their lawsuit states they are pursuing legal action “to ensure that the history of this attack on the Capitol — and on democracy — is not forgotten.”

They also note the political contradiction in Congress’ inaction: “Though Congress has not placed the memorial to the officers who protected it, members have managed to honor the man who inspired the violence,” referring to former President Trump.

Legal Mandate for Capitol Police Plaque Remains Unfulfilled

The memorial law, passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, directs the Architect of the Capitol to install a plaque on the western front of the Capitol. This plaque is to bear the names of officers who “responded to the violence” during the January 6 insurrection.

When questioned last month by CNN about the plaque’s absence, House Speaker Mike Johnson said, “I honestly don’t know. Not on my radar right now.”

The Human Side of the Fight for Recognition

For officers like Dunn and Hodges, the memorial represents more than just a plaque — it symbolizes acknowledgment of their sacrifice and a commitment to remembering the day democracy itself was under siege.

