LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump Blood Moon obc china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Category 4 Hurricane 'Kiko' approaches Hawaiian Islands

Category 4 Hurricane 'Kiko' approaches Hawaiian Islands

Category 4 Hurricane 'Kiko' approaches Hawaiian Islands

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 06:32:09 IST

Hawaii [United States], September 7 (ANI): Hurricane ‘Kiko’ is headed towards the islands of Hawaii as a Category 4, with officials having declared an emergency, the Hill reported.

According to the Hill, Hurricane Kiko was about 1,205 miles east-southeast of Honolulu with 130 mph winds, as of 5 a.m. Hawaiian Standard Time, or 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). With 25 mph winds, the hurricane was moving west-northwest.

The NWS said Hurricane Kiko will reach Big Island and Maui by Sunday, peaking along the eastern parts of the Hawaiian Islands late Monday through midweek, the Hill reported.

On Friday, Hawaii issued a state of emergency, as life-threatening surf and rip currents are possible, thereby allowing for the possibility of federal assistance during a disaster.

“To ensure the safety and preparedness of our communities, the state and counties will stand ready to mobilise resources to clear debris, secure infrastructure, and respond quickly to any possible damage caused by the storm,” said Acting Governor Sylvia Luke, as reported by the Hill. “We urge residents and visitors to monitor updates, follow official guidance and prepare accordingly.”

Given the cooler water surrounding Hawaii, Kiko is expected to downgrade to Categories 2 and 1, then to a tropical storm before making landfall on the Big Island, according to NewsNation local affiliate KHON, cited by the Hill.

Hill further reported that it is the second hurricane of this season, which runs from June 1 to November 30. Earlier, hurricane ‘Erin’ emerged last month in the Atlantic Ocean but didn’t make landfall.

Hawaii’s Emergency Management Agency (EMA) in a post on X on Saturday (local time) shared inputs on the update of Hurricane Kiko.

“Kiko will approach Hawai`i during the early to middle portion of next week. Wind and rain impacts remain a possibility, but it is still too soon to determine the exact location & magnitude of these impacts,” it said.

EMA advised all Hawaiian Islands to continue to monitor and prepare. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: category-4hawaiihurricanekikous

RELATED News

EAM Jaishankar wishes Brazil on Independence Day
After Weapons, Crude Oil, India-Russia Relations To Grow Deeper With This Move, Kremlin Now Wants To…
"Gathered us in one corner and forgot about us": Afghan women lament Taliban's 'no skin contact with males' rule
Meet Jason Miller, India’s $1.8 Million-A-Year Lobbyist, Who Met Donald Trump At White House Amid Tariff Tensions, Will Washington-Delhi Relations Improve?
Yudh Abhyas 2025: India-US militaries begin rehearsing various battle drills together in Alaska

LATEST NEWS

Mock drill should be conducted for VP polls: Union Minister SP Baghel
‘Will Burn Your Face With Acid’: TMC MLA Threatens BJP Leader In Malda| Watch Video
Delhi NCR Weather Update: Delhi Braces For Continuous Rain And Thunderstorms, IMD Forecasts
Gujarat records 102.89% rainfall this monsoon; South region highest at 107.99%: SEOC
Salman Khan Is More Ambitious Than Ever As He Nears 60, Wants To Stay Busy And Sleep Less
Pind Daan Story! When Maa Sita Cursed Cow, Tulsi And River Falgu, In Anger
Your Tongue Sheds In Patches And Looks Like An Atlas: Kate McKinnon Opens Up About Her ‘GROSS’ Medical Condition
Mumbai: Huge number of devotees take part in immersion of Lord Ganesh idols at Girgaon Chowpatty
J&K To Host 3rd Asian Junior Pencak Silat Championship 2025 In Srinagar
Mohammed Rafi’s Son Sparks Storm, Alleges Lata Mangeshkar And Asha Bhosle Were Jealous Of Late Iconic Singer
Category 4 Hurricane 'Kiko' approaches Hawaiian Islands

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Category 4 Hurricane 'Kiko' approaches Hawaiian Islands

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Category 4 Hurricane 'Kiko' approaches Hawaiian Islands
Category 4 Hurricane 'Kiko' approaches Hawaiian Islands
Category 4 Hurricane 'Kiko' approaches Hawaiian Islands
Category 4 Hurricane 'Kiko' approaches Hawaiian Islands

QUICK LINKS