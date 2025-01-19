Home
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Ceasefire In Gaza Begin: Israel Receives Hostage List For Release From Hamas

Israel has officially received the list of hostages for release today at 2 pm, as part of an agreed framework with Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed. PMO has stated that the security establishment is currently “checking the details” of the list.

The ceasefire for the first stage in Gaza, integral to the framework, has begun. This comes as part of a broader agreement to facilitate the release of hostages and ease tensions in the region.

Israel’s Prime Minister’s office confirmed that three hostages held by Hamas will be released after 2pm today. Four more female hostages will be freed in seven days. The ceasefire in Gaza, delayed by nearly three hours, is now in effect.

The 42-day ceasefire will see 33 hostages returned and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners released. Israeli forces will retreat to a buffer zone, allowing displaced Palestinians to return home.

Israel has released pictures of the 33 hostages believed to be freed in the first phase of the ceasefire agreement. The names and images were shared on the Israeli government’s official X account.

 

 

Brigadier General (Res.) Gal Hirsch, the coordinator on the Israeli side who has already sent messages to families whose three women captives will apparently be brought out today, briefed the public regarding his updates on matters through the Prime Minister’s Office representatives of the Israel Defense Forces.

Netanyahu’s office further stressed that the moment remained significant as the government continued working on the issue to ensure the return of all hostages safely. Information regarding the identity of the hostages for release and their terms of transfer is under review by Israel’s security establishment.

ALSO READ: Gaza Ceasefire On Hold Until Israel Receives Hostage List, Says Netanyahu

