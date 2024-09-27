Ceasefire Rejected: Netanyahu’s Stance On Hezbollah Conflict

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the military to keep fighting Hezbollah, despite international appeals for a ceasefire from the U.S. and other allies. The situation escalated further as Lebanon reported at least 92 deaths from Israeli air strikes on Thursday, with many more casualties over the past week.

Hezbollah confirmed that an Israeli strike hit an apartment building in southern Beirut, killing Mohammad Surur, the head of its drone unit. The fear of a broader war between Israel and Hezbollah has intensified following this surge in hostilities.

Ceasefire Proposal Rejected

A coalition of 12 countries, including the U.S., U.K., and EU, suggested a three-week ceasefire to facilitate discussions. Initial reactions seemed promising, with Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, indicating a willingness to consider it. However, Israeli officials quickly dismissed the proposal.

In New York for the UN General Assembly, Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to military operations until its goals are met, particularly ensuring the safety of northern residents. The White House indicated that the ceasefire proposal had been coordinated with Israel, contradicting Netanyahu’s stance on continuing military action.

Displacement and Military Strikes

The ongoing conflict has displaced approximately 70,000 Israelis from the north, while nearly 90,000 people in Lebanon have been forced to flee since Monday, adding to the existing humanitarian crisis. The Israeli military has intensified strikes against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, as well as along the Lebanese-Syrian border to disrupt weapons supplies.

In response, Hezbollah has fired rockets at northern Israel, targeting areas like Kiryat Ata and Safed.

Military Preparations and Diplomatic Efforts

Israeli military leaders have hinted at preparations for potential ground operations in Lebanon. Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar urged troops to be ready for ground maneuvers, signaling a further escalation in the conflict.

International calls for de-escalation continue, with Qatar’s government expressing concern over reports of civilian casualties in Lebanon. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned that the risk of an all-out war looms but maintained that diplomatic solutions are still possible.

U.S. Aid Package for Israel

On Thursday, Israel’s defense ministry announced an $8.7 billion aid package from the U.S. to support its military efforts. This includes $3.5 billion for immediate wartime needs and $5.2 billion for advanced air defense systems.

As the situation remains tense, the possibility of a diplomatic resolution faces significant challenges amid ongoing military actions and humanitarian concerns in both Israel and Lebanon.

