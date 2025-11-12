LIVE TV
Axis My India Delhi alert benjamin netanyahu Afghanistan news Deobandi Ulema delhi blast amravati wedding Al Falah University Faridabad
Home > World > Chaos Erupts At COP30, Indigenous Protesters Storm Summit In Brazil, UN Guards Injured, ‘Our Forests Are Not For Sale’

Chaos Erupts At COP30, Indigenous Protesters Storm Summit In Brazil, UN Guards Injured, 'Our Forests Are Not For Sale'

Chaos erupted at the COP30 Climate Summit in Belém as Indigenous and non-Indigenous protesters stormed the main venue, demanding inclusion in climate talks. The protest turned violent, leaving two UN security guards injured and minor damage to the Blue Zone. Activists decried being sidelined in decisions affecting their lands, chanting, “They cannot decide for us without us.”

Protesters storm COP30 venue in Belém; UN guards injured as Indigenous groups demand voice in climate decisions. Photo: X.
Protesters storm COP30 venue in Belém; UN guards injured as Indigenous groups demand voice in climate decisions. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 12, 2025 17:50:46 IST

Chaos Erupts At COP30, Indigenous Protesters Storm Summit In Brazil, UN Guards Injured, 'Our Forests Are Not For Sale'

COP30 climate summit in Belém on late Tuesday night witnessed dramatic scenes as a group of Indigenous and non-Indigenous protesters forced their way into the main conference venue. Several dozen men and women stormed through the entrance, pushing one of the doors off its hinges before passing through metal detectors and entering the restricted Blue Zone.

UN security guards quickly intervened, leading to a chaotic confrontation involving shoving, grabbing, and shouting. One non-Indigenous protester carried a banner reading, “Our forests are not for sale,” while others wore T-shirts that read “Juntos” (“Together”). The group chanted and waved banners before being forcibly removed from the area.

UN Security Personnel Injured, Minor Damage Reported

According to a UN climate spokesperson, two security guards sustained minor injuries, and there was limited damage to the venue. After the protesters were escorted out, uniformed members of the fire brigade formed a cordon to block the main entrance.

The spokesperson added that both Brazilian and UN security teams took “protective actions to secure the venue, following all established security protocols,” and confirmed that “the venue is fully secured and COP negotiations continue.”

Indigenous Communities Decry Limited Participation In COP30

Witness accounts painted a vivid picture of the clash. Agustin Ocaña, a member of the Global Youth Coalition, told the Associated Press that some protesters were chanting “They cannot decide for us without us,” referring to growing tensions over the limited participation of Indigenous communities in the conference.

Ocaña said the situation escalated quickly, with both protesters and security personnel striking each other using small plastic bins placed near the security checkpoints. “One guard was bleeding from being hit in the head,” he said.

He added that frustration among Indigenous communities had been mounting over what they viewed as misplaced priorities.

“They were not doing this because they were bad people. They’re desperate, trying to protect their land, the [Amazon] river,” Ocaña explained, noting concerns over funds being used to “build a whole new city” in Belém instead of investing in education, healthcare, and forest protection.
Unlike recent climate summits hosted in countries with more restrictive political environments, Brazil’s government has actively encouraged the participation of civil society and public demonstrations at COP30. The latest unrest, however, underscores the deep frustrations among Indigenous groups and environmental activists who feel sidelined in decision-making processes impacting their lands and livelihoods.

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 5:50 PM IST
Delhi Blast: Post-Mortem Reveals Severe Trauma, Internal Damage In Victims

Chaos Erupts At COP30, Indigenous Protesters Storm Summit In Brazil, UN Guards Injured, ‘Our Forests Are Not For Sale’

QUICK LINKS