Home > World > Chaos in Alaska: High-Stakes Trump-Putin Summit Ends in Confusion

Confusion clouded the Alaska summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as the joint press conference broke protocol and left reporters frustrated. Fox News’ Jacqui Heinrich said Putin dominated, while John Bolton noted he won key outcomes. Trump insisted progress was made.

Experts say the summit has left more questions than answers
Published: August 16, 2025 08:42:53 IST
Published: August 16, 2025 08:42:53 IST

Confusion marked the end of Friday’s Alaska summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, with many describing the joint press conference as poorly managed, awkward, and one-sided.

The meeting was expected to restart serious talks on the Ukraine war, where Russia’s invasion has caused massive civilian suffering. But the way events unfolded left journalists and observers frustrated.

Reporter Points Out That the Press Conference Was ‘Unprofessional’

Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, reporting live from the military base where the summit was held, described the scene as surprising and unprofessional. She explained that reporters had been told there would be a joint press conference only if the talks went well. Otherwise, Trump planned to either address the press alone or cancel the event altogether. Instead, something entirely different happened.

According to Heinrich, Putin came out first to address reporters — unusual since protocol normally allows the host country’s leader to speak before the visiting leader. “We are on U.S. soil here,” she noted, adding that the media scrambled to put on translation headsets as Putin began speaking in Russian. He launched into a long statement on U.S.-Russia history, setting the tone before Trump even appeared.

“The way it felt in the room was not good,” Heinrich said. “It seemed like Putin came in, steamrolled, said what he wanted, got his photo next to the president, and then left.”

Experts Suggest Putin Was More Dominant in the Summit

John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, echoed that view in comments to CNN. He argued that while Trump did not outright lose, Putin clearly came away stronger. “It’s far from over, but I’d say Putin achieved most of what he wanted. Trump achieved very little,” Bolton said. Among Putin’s gains: no announcement of new sanctions, no clear ceasefire deal, and no progress for Ukraine.

Still, Trump tried to put a positive spin on the outcome. Speaking in an exclusive Fox News interview with Sean Hannity, he said, “Look, as far as I’m concerned, there’s no deal until there’s a deal. But we did make a lot of progress.”

For now, the summit has left more questions than answers, with critics saying Putin dominated the stage while Trump struggled to shape the narrative.

