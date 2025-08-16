LIVE TV
Home > World > How Putin Used His Classic KGB Tactics To Flatter Trump During Alaska Meeting

How Putin Used His Classic KGB Tactics To Flatter Trump During Alaska Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested Friday that the Ukraine war could have been avoided if Trump had been president in 2022. He praised his "business-like" rapport with Trump during their Alaska meeting. Trump, however, stressed the U.S. will not engage with Russia until the war ends.

Putin hints Ukraine war could have been avoided under Trump; leaders meet in Alaska, Trump stresses U.S. stance. Photo/X.
Putin hints Ukraine war could have been avoided under Trump; leaders meet in Alaska, Trump stresses U.S. stance. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 16, 2025 05:54:57 IST

Russian President Vladimir Putin, the former KGB operative known for his strategic manipulation of world leaders, appeared to court President Donald Trump on Friday, suggesting that the invasion of Ukraine could have been avoided had Trump been in office in 2022.

What Putin Said About Trump

“I’d like to remind you that in 2022, during the last contact with the previous administration, I tried to convince my previous American colleague the situation should not be brought to the point of no return when it would come to hostilities,” Putin said following his meeting with Trump. 

“And I said it quite directly back then. That’s a big mistake today, when President Trump is saying that if he was the president back then, there would be no war – and I’m quite sure that it would indeed be, so I can confirm that.”

Putin Known For Using Flattery, Psychological Tactics

Trained in strategic communications during his KGB years, Putin is known for using flattery and psychological tactics on world leaders. During Friday’s meeting, he emphasized the “business-like” nature of his relationship with Trump.

“I think that, overall, me and President Trump have built a very good business-like [relationship],” Putin said.

Also Read: Lip Reader Reveals What Trump And Putin Whispered In Alaska Before Closed Door Summit

What Trump Said In Response

Although Trump has previously claimed that Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if he had been president in 2022, he appeared to avoid engaging with Putin’s suggestion during Friday’s discussion. While calling Putin’s nine-minute prepared speech “profound,” Trump did not echo his longstanding talking point.

Instead, the US president reminded Putin that the United States would not pursue business dealings with Russia until the Kremlin ends its ongoing war in Ukraine. He highlighted America’s position of strength in global business and diplomacy.

Putin Leaves Alaska

“We … have some tremendous Russian business representatives here, and I think everybody wants to deal with us. We’ve become the hottest country anywhere in the world in a very short period of time,” Trump said. “We look forward to dealing — we’re going to try and get this over with. … We’ll have a good chance when this is over.”

After concluding the bilateral talks, Putin returned to his airplane, departing Alaska. Trump, meanwhile, remained at the venue, preparing for an interview with Fox News anchor Sean Hannity, just hours after the summit concluded.

Also Read: ‘Next Time In Moscow’: Putin Hints At More Talks Following Alaska Meeting, Trump To Update NATO And Zelensky

How Putin Used His Classic KGB Tactics To Flatter Trump During Alaska Meeting

