How Putin Used His Classic KGB Tactics To Flatter Trump During Alaska Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin, the former KGB operative known for his strategic manipulation of world leaders, appeared to court President Donald Trump on Friday, suggesting that the invasion of Ukraine could have been avoided had Trump been in office in 2022.

“I’d like to remind you that in 2022, during the last contact with the previous administration, I tried to convince my previous American colleague the situation should not be brought to the point of no return when it would come to hostilities,” Putin said following his meeting with Trump.

“And I said it quite directly back then. That’s a big mistake today, when President Trump is saying that if he was the president back then, there would be no war – and I’m quite sure that it would indeed be, so I can confirm that.”

Trained in strategic communications during his KGB years, Putin is known for using flattery and psychological tactics on world leaders. During Friday’s meeting, he emphasized the “business-like” nature of his relationship with Trump.

“I think that, overall, me and President Trump have built a very good business-like [relationship],” Putin said.

Although Trump has previously claimed that Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if he had been president in 2022, he appeared to avoid engaging with Putin’s suggestion during Friday’s discussion. While calling Putin’s nine-minute prepared speech “profound,” Trump did not echo his longstanding talking point.

Instead, the US president reminded Putin that the United States would not pursue business dealings with Russia until the Kremlin ends its ongoing war in Ukraine. He highlighted America’s position of strength in global business and diplomacy.

“We … have some tremendous Russian business representatives here, and I think everybody wants to deal with us. We’ve become the hottest country anywhere in the world in a very short period of time,” Trump said. “We look forward to dealing — we’re going to try and get this over with. … We’ll have a good chance when this is over.”

After concluding the bilateral talks, Putin returned to his airplane, departing Alaska. Trump, meanwhile, remained at the venue, preparing for an interview with Fox News anchor Sean Hannity, just hours after the summit concluded.

