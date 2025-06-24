Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire
Live TV
TRENDING |
gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire gandhi guru meet emergency 1975 adani group adani annual shareholders meeting beer sheva missile strike iran israel ceasefire flights suspended ceasefire
Home > World > Chaos In Beersheba: Iranian Missile Strike Leaves Civilians Critical, Scientist Killed In Tehran

Chaos In Beersheba: Iranian Missile Strike Leaves Civilians Critical, Scientist Killed In Tehran

Iran’s third missile wave has struck Israel’s Beersheba, injuring several people, three of them critically. At the same time, Israeli strikes killed Iranian nuclear scientist Sedighi Saber in Tehran, marking a sharp escalation in the ongoing conflict. Visuals from both sites reveal significant damage and heightening tensions.

Iran launches a third wave of missiles on Israel; Beersheba sees multiple casualties while an Israeli strike in Tehran reportedly kills top Iranian nuclear scientist Sedighi Saber.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: June 24, 2025 09:06:52 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

A tense night unfolded across the Middle East as Israeli and Iranian strikes took a deadly turn. Missiles fired by Iran struck Israel’s southern city of Beersheba, leaving civilians wounded, while Israel’s retaliation reportedly killed a top Iranian nuclear scientist in the heart of Tehran.

According to The Times of Israel, sirens blared across Beersheba early Monday, warning of incoming Iranian projectiles. Emergency responders confirmed that three people were critically injured, one was moderately hurt, and five others suffered minor injuries in the missile onslaught.

Scenes from the ground painted a chilling picture: shattered glass littering the streets, charred vehicles in flames, and a multistorey building heavily damaged. Verified footage published by Al Jazeera’s Sanad agency captured a massive cloud of smoke engulfing the skyline a haunting symbol of the chaos unleashed.

Just as first responders rushed to stabilize victims in Beersheba, reports emerged from Iran’s Press TV that a high-profile nuclear scientist, Sedighi Saber, had been assassinated in an Israeli airstrike on Tehran. The attack reportedly occurred near Ferdowsi and Vali Asr Streets central locations bustling with civilian life.

Saber’s killing marks the latest in a string of targeted assassinations of Iranian nuclear figures, further intensifying the already inflamed tensions. Iran claims this targeted strike is part of Israel’s wider military offensive launched on June 13. The loss of Saber, described as a “pillar in Iran’s nuclear advancement,” has sparked deep anger in Tehran.

As of now, neither Iran nor Israel has confirmed a truce, despite growing international calls for de-escalation. The Israeli military confirmed that a third wave of Iranian missile attacks is underway, advising citizens in affected regions to immediately take shelter. The sound of sirens continues to pierce the air, particularly in the southern regions.

Ynet News, an Israeli outlet, reported that four missiles were fired during the second Iranian volley, with two being intercepted and two hitting populated areas. A direct strike on Beersheba accounted for the bulk of the reported injuries.

While Iran claims to be retaliating against Israeli aggression, observers suggest this latest series of attacks may be part of a carefully staged response to domestic pressure. Former Pentagon official and academic David Des Roches earlier noted that Iran’s military actions may be “more performative than strategic,” aimed at “preserving regime legitimacy” without provoking a full-scale war.

Meanwhile, public reactions in both nations have been emotional and tense. In Beersheba, families scrambled for cover as missiles fell. In Tehran, Saber’s assassination has sparked street-level mourning and condemnation.

The Israeli Defense Forces have yet to release a statement on the Tehran strike, but intelligence sources hint that disrupting Iran’s nuclear capabilities remains a core military objective. It is still unclear whether this marks the start of more aggressive cross-border action or a final blow before diplomacy resumes.

Despite social media buzz suggesting a looming ceasefire, official statements remain contradictory. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has issued mixed signals, stating that there’s “no formal ceasefire agreement” but suggesting military operations have paused unless Israel strikes again.

As missile fire continues, civilians in both nations are bracing for what might come next. Many fear that a single misstep could plunge the region into deeper conflict. For now, amid the smoke, sirens, and sorrow, both nations and the world are left waiting for clarity and peace.

ALSO READ: Israel-Iran Conflict Disrupt Flights: IndiGo, Air India Suspend Routes as Airlines Prioritise Passenger Safety

Tags: beersheba missile strikeiran israel conflict 2025iranian nuclear scientist killedsedighi saber assassination
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

CCTV DVR Seized From Indore As Shillong Police Deepen Probe Into Raja Raghuvanshi Murder
Another Murder Horror: Newlywed Woman Kills Husband Within A Month Of Marriage
How Indira Gandhi’s Conviction Triggered The 1975 Emergency
‘Governance Has Collapsed Under Congress’: Karnataka MLA Raju Kage Threatens To Quit Over Development Delays
Google Launches AI Mode In India For Advanced Search Experience
Emergency 1975: A Timeline Of Events Of The 21 Months That Changed India
Former MP Anant kumar Hegde, His Gunman Booked In Road Rage Case In Karnataka
‘India’s Best Chapters Are Just Beginning’: PM Modi On 100 Years Of Gandhi-Guru Meet
‘The Day Democracy Paused’: 50 Years Since India’s Emergency Began, What Are Some Commonly Asked Questions
Gautam Adani Clarifies: No One From Group Charged By US Department Of Justice

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?