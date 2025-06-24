Chaos In Beersheba: Iranian Missile Strike Leaves Civilians Critical, Scientist Killed In Tehran

A tense night unfolded across the Middle East as Israeli and Iranian strikes took a deadly turn. Missiles fired by Iran struck Israel’s southern city of Beersheba, leaving civilians wounded, while Israel’s retaliation reportedly killed a top Iranian nuclear scientist in the heart of Tehran.

According to The Times of Israel, sirens blared across Beersheba early Monday, warning of incoming Iranian projectiles. Emergency responders confirmed that three people were critically injured, one was moderately hurt, and five others suffered minor injuries in the missile onslaught.

Scenes from the ground painted a chilling picture: shattered glass littering the streets, charred vehicles in flames, and a multistorey building heavily damaged. Verified footage published by Al Jazeera’s Sanad agency captured a massive cloud of smoke engulfing the skyline a haunting symbol of the chaos unleashed.

Just as first responders rushed to stabilize victims in Beersheba, reports emerged from Iran’s Press TV that a high-profile nuclear scientist, Sedighi Saber, had been assassinated in an Israeli airstrike on Tehran. The attack reportedly occurred near Ferdowsi and Vali Asr Streets central locations bustling with civilian life.

Saber’s killing marks the latest in a string of targeted assassinations of Iranian nuclear figures, further intensifying the already inflamed tensions. Iran claims this targeted strike is part of Israel’s wider military offensive launched on June 13. The loss of Saber, described as a “pillar in Iran’s nuclear advancement,” has sparked deep anger in Tehran.

This is Israel’s Beersheba, not Gaza.pic.twitter.com/UrJVvO43Zk — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) June 24, 2025

As of now, neither Iran nor Israel has confirmed a truce, despite growing international calls for de-escalation. The Israeli military confirmed that a third wave of Iranian missile attacks is underway, advising citizens in affected regions to immediately take shelter. The sound of sirens continues to pierce the air, particularly in the southern regions.

Ynet News, an Israeli outlet, reported that four missiles were fired during the second Iranian volley, with two being intercepted and two hitting populated areas. A direct strike on Beersheba accounted for the bulk of the reported injuries.

While Iran claims to be retaliating against Israeli aggression, observers suggest this latest series of attacks may be part of a carefully staged response to domestic pressure. Former Pentagon official and academic David Des Roches earlier noted that Iran’s military actions may be “more performative than strategic,” aimed at “preserving regime legitimacy” without provoking a full-scale war.

Meanwhile, public reactions in both nations have been emotional and tense. In Beersheba, families scrambled for cover as missiles fell. In Tehran, Saber’s assassination has sparked street-level mourning and condemnation.

The Israeli Defense Forces have yet to release a statement on the Tehran strike, but intelligence sources hint that disrupting Iran’s nuclear capabilities remains a core military objective. It is still unclear whether this marks the start of more aggressive cross-border action or a final blow before diplomacy resumes.

Despite social media buzz suggesting a looming ceasefire, official statements remain contradictory. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has issued mixed signals, stating that there’s “no formal ceasefire agreement” but suggesting military operations have paused unless Israel strikes again.

As missile fire continues, civilians in both nations are bracing for what might come next. Many fear that a single misstep could plunge the region into deeper conflict. For now, amid the smoke, sirens, and sorrow, both nations and the world are left waiting for clarity and peace.

