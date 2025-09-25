LIVE TV
Home > World > Charlie Kirk Killing: Witches Paid To Curse Turning Point USA CEO Days Before His Killing? Terrified Widow Erika Kirk Reacts

Erika Kirk was left shaken after an article claimed witches were paid to curse her husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, just days before his fatal shooting.

Erika Kirk reacts to Jezebel’s witch-curse satire before Charlie Kirk’s murder, later delivering a moving message of forgiveness. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 25, 2025 09:39:04 IST

Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was reportedly shaken after learning of a Jezebel article that claimed self-described witches were paid to curse her husband just days before his death. Commentator Megyn Kelly disclosed Erika’s reaction on her radio show, saying the news “genuinely rattled” her.

The now-removed Jezebel piece described staff writers hiring witches on Etsy to cast a “Make Everyone Hate Him” curse and a “Powerful Hex Spell.”

Witches Sent Charlie Kirk’s Photo

One witch allegedly sent a burned photograph of Kirk’s face as proof the curse had been carried out. 

“To ruin his day with the collective feminist power of the Etsy coven would be my life’s greatest joy,” the article stated.

After Kirk was fatally shot, Jezebel added an editor’s note condemning the violence and stressing the story was intended as satire. Both the article and the note were later taken down.

Erika Kirk Turned to Prayer the Night Before the Shooting

Kelly said Erika was deeply unsettled by the report.

“She knew Christian teaching on the subject, she loved Charlie, absolutely, and she was scared when she heard of the curses Jezebel had culled up,” Kelly told listeners.

According to Kelly, Erika called a friend to come over and pray for their family the night before her husband was killed.

Erika Kirk At Charlie Kirk’s Memorial

Speaking before nearly 100,000 people at Charlie Kirk’s memorial service, Erika offered a message of forgiveness. “I forgive him because it was what Christ did. And is what Charlie would do,” she said. “The answer to hate is not hate, the answer we know from the gospel is love and always love.

“After Charlie’s assassination, we didn’t see violence, we didn’t see rioting, we didn’t see revolution. Instead, we saw what my husband always prayed he would see in this country. We saw a revival \[of Christian faith].”

Suspect Tyler Robinson in Custody

Authorities have arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who is accused of assassinating Kirk. Court documents reveal Robinson allegedly sent a text message after the shooting stating, “I’ve had enough of his hatred.”

Charlie Kirk was the CEO of Turning Point USA and a prominent conservative political activist known for his close ties to President Donald Trump.

Tags: Charlie Kirkdonald trumpErika kirkus news

