LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned Charlie Kirk Andy Byron ITR 2024-25 Charlie Kirk dead aisa-cup Apple IPhone 17 launch KP Oli Resigned
LIVE TV
Home > World > Charlie Kirk Shot Dead In Utah: Trump, Obama, Biden, Bush And Other US Leaders React After Shocking Assassination

Charlie Kirk Shot Dead In Utah: Trump, Obama, Biden, Bush And Other US Leaders React After Shocking Assassination

Several former US presidents and leaders have reacted after conservative activist and popular influencer Charlie Kirk, 31, was fatally shot on Wednesday.

Charlie Kirk (X/@MAGAVoice)
Charlie Kirk (X/@MAGAVoice)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 11, 2025 09:23:24 IST

Conservative US leader Charlie Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was shot dead on Wednesday during an event in Utah. Several former US presidents and leaders have reacted after conservative activist and popular influencer Charlie Kirk, 31, was fatally shot on Wednesday. The attack took place during a campus event at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah, around 12:20 pm local time while Kirk was taking questions from students.

Former President George W Bush expressed his grief and said, “Today, a young man was murdered in cold blood while expressing his political views. It happened on a college campus, where the open exchange of opposing ideas should be sacrosanct. Violence and vitriol must be purged from the public square. Members of other political parties are not our enemies; they are our fellow citizens. May God bless Charlie Kirk and his family, and may God guide America toward civility.”

Bill Clinton said on X, “I hope we all go through some serious introspection and redouble our efforts to engage in debate passionately, yet peacefully. Hillary and I are keeping Erika, their two young children, and their family in our prayers.”

Barack Obama wrote on X, “We don’t yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy. Michelle and I will be praying for Charlie’s family tonight, especially his wife Erika and their two young children.”

Joe Biden condemned the attack, and said, “There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones.”

Donald Trump, who shared a close relationship with Kirk, expressed his sadness on Truth Social. “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

ALSO READ: Charlie Kirk Shot Dead: What Was His Opinion On Indians In US? Trump Ally’s Old Remark Resurfaces

Tags: Charlie KirkCharlie Kirk deathCharlie Kirk shot deadus newsUS shooting

RELATED News

Did Switzerland Get India Wrong On Minorities? Here’s What Happened At The UN
Charlie Kirk Shot Dead: What Was His Opinion On Indians In US? Trump Ally’s Old Remark Resurfaces
"Dark moment for America": Trump accuses "radical left" in address to nation after Charlie Kirk's death
Charlie Kirk Once Asked A Teacher, “If Guns Make People Violent, Do Forks Make People Fat?”, Was Called ‘Rude’ And ‘Arrogant’ By His Classmates
Charlie Kirk Net Worth: How Rich Was Trump Ally Killed In Utah University Shooting

LATEST NEWS

UP: Ayodhya administration to facilitate darshan, pooja for Mauritian Prime Minister at Ram Mandir
‘We listened, we acted’: School children write letter to gets potholes fixed- DK Shivkumar responds with swift action
Stranded For 2 Hours: Air India Passengers Deplaned After AC Failure On Delhi-Singapore Flight
Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Are Volatile Today; What’s Driving Today’s Market Momentum?
Selena Gomez reveals who will be ring bearer at her wedding with Benny Blanco
"Mujhe nikal dia…": Arshad Warsi's playful banter with Jolly LLB director Subhash Kapoor; Akshay Kumar calls him "strict master"
Adani Power secures LoA for 1,600 MW from MP Power Management Company
Aaron Hardie to miss India A series due to shoulder injury
Demon Slayer: Check The Correct Chronological Order Of The Iconic Anime Series Before You Watch Infinity Castle In Theatres
Charlie Kirk Shot Dead In Utah: Trump, Obama, Biden, Bush And Other US Leaders React After Shocking Assassination
Charlie Kirk Shot Dead In Utah: Trump, Obama, Biden, Bush And Other US Leaders React After Shocking Assassination

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Charlie Kirk Shot Dead In Utah: Trump, Obama, Biden, Bush And Other US Leaders React After Shocking Assassination

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Charlie Kirk Shot Dead In Utah: Trump, Obama, Biden, Bush And Other US Leaders React After Shocking Assassination
Charlie Kirk Shot Dead In Utah: Trump, Obama, Biden, Bush And Other US Leaders React After Shocking Assassination
Charlie Kirk Shot Dead In Utah: Trump, Obama, Biden, Bush And Other US Leaders React After Shocking Assassination
Charlie Kirk Shot Dead In Utah: Trump, Obama, Biden, Bush And Other US Leaders React After Shocking Assassination

QUICK LINKS