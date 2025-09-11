LIVE TV
Charlie Kirk Shot Dead: What Was His Opinion On Indians In US? Trump Ally's Old Remark Resurfaces

Kirk, who led the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, had made headlines last week for criticising legal immigration, especially from India.

Charlie Kirk (X/@MAGAVoice)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 11, 2025 08:59:43 IST

Conservative US leader Charlie Kirk, a close ally of President Donald Trump, was shot dead on Wednesday during an event in Utah. Just hours after his death, his remarks on Indian visas went viral again.

Kirk, who led the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, had made headlines last week for criticising legal immigration, especially from India. In his remarks, he said, “America does not need more visas for people from India. Perhaps no form of legal immigration has so displaced American workers as those from India. Enough already. We’re full. Let’s finally put our own people first.”

What exactly happened? 

Kirk was addressing an event at Utah Valley University when the attack took place. Videos circulating on social media showed him suddenly reaching for his neck before collapsing from his chair. He was quickly rushed to a hospital, but later succumbed to his imjuries.

This tragic incident has sent shockwaves across the world. US President Donald Trump confirmed Kirk’s death in a post on Truth Social, and described him as “Great, and even Legendary.”

Trump wrote, “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

Trump later blamed the “radical left” for Kirk’s murder, though authorities have not yet released any official details about the shooter or the motive.

Charlie Kirk, Charlie Kirk death, Charlie Kirk shot, us news, US shooting

