Chechen Leader Drives Weaponized Tesla Cybertruck, Plans Deployment To Ukraine

Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia’s Chechnya region on Saturday released a video showing himself driving a Tesla Cybertruck equipped with what appeared to be a machine gun mounted on top.

He announced his intention to send the vehicle to the conflict zone in Ukraine.

Known for his flashy publicity stunts, Kadyrov praised both the Cybertruck and Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk on the Telegram messaging app, calling Musk the “strongest genius of modern times” and extending an invitation for him to visit Chechnya.

Ramzan Kadyrov wrote, “We… await your future products that will help us finish the special military operation,” referring to the official term used by Russia for its war in Ukraine.

Tesla did not provide an immediate response.

