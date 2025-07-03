Chicago Nightclub Tragedy: 4 Killed, Multiple Injured In Mass Shooting After Rapper Mello BBuckzz’s Party

Four people lost their lives and up to 14 others were badly hurt in a shooting outside a Chicago nightclub late Wednesday night, July 3. It all happened outside the Artis Lounge in River North, right after an album release party for rapper Mello BBuckzz.

Cops say it was a drive-by—car rolls up, someone inside opens fire on the crowd, then they speed off.

The chaos left people in their 20s and 30s bleeding on the sidewalk. Ambulances rushed the wounded to nearby hospitals. Out of those shot, eight were reported to be in fair shape, like a 29-year-old woman with a bullet wound to her shin, and a 29-year-old man hit in the thigh.

19 shot, and 4 dead in shooting outside of a Chicago night club. pic.twitter.com/iWYKxgrk7A — Joe Rambo (@BrainStorm_Joe) July 3, 2025

🚨 Tiroteo masivo en Chicago en un club nocturno donde se desarrollaba un concierto de rap, 4 personas asesinadas y al menos 14 heridos; curiosamente hay silencio del Mainstream Media:pic.twitter.com/YOdAoYmT8P — Emmanuel Rincón (@EmmaRincon) July 3, 2025

According to reports, a 31-year-old woman with a knee injury, a 25-year-old man shot in his hand and thigh, a 25-year-old woman hit in the thigh, and a 30-year-old woman with a hand wound.

Another guy, 29, took a shot to the forearm, and a 27-year-old woman was hit in the foot.

Four people died from their injuries at local hospitals—a 24-year-old man shot in the chest, a 25-year-old man shot in the head, and two women who suffered gunshots to the chest.

According to sources, two of the victims were close to Mello: his boyfriend and his best friend. No arrests yet. The city’s rattled, and families are left picking up the pieces.

(This story is developing. More details are awaited.)

