Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Live TV
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Home > World > Chicago Nightclub Tragedy: 4 Killed, Multiple Injured In Mass Shooting After Rapper Mello BBuckzz’s Party

Chicago Nightclub Tragedy: 4 Killed, Multiple Injured In Mass Shooting After Rapper Mello BBuckzz’s Party

A Chicago nightclub shooting killed 4 and injured 14 after rapper Mello BBuckzz’s album party. Victims, mostly in their 20s and 30s, were hit in a drive-by attack outside Artis Lounge. Two of the deceased were close to Mello. No arrests yet as police hunt suspects.

19 shot, and 4 dead in shooting outside of a Chicago night club
19 shot, and 4 dead in shooting outside of a Chicago night club

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 23:08:43 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Four people lost their lives and up to 14 others were badly hurt in a shooting outside a Chicago nightclub late Wednesday night, July 3. It all happened outside the Artis Lounge in River North, right after an album release party for rapper Mello BBuckzz. 

Cops say it was a drive-by—car rolls up, someone inside opens fire on the crowd, then they speed off. 

The chaos left people in their 20s and 30s bleeding on the sidewalk. Ambulances rushed the wounded to nearby hospitals. Out of those shot, eight were reported to be in fair shape, like a 29-year-old woman with a bullet wound to her shin, and a 29-year-old man hit in the thigh.

According to reports, a 31-year-old woman with a knee injury, a 25-year-old man shot in his hand and thigh, a 25-year-old woman hit in the thigh, and a 30-year-old woman with a hand wound.

Another guy, 29, took a shot to the forearm, and a 27-year-old woman was hit in the foot.

Four people died from their injuries at local hospitals—a 24-year-old man shot in the chest, a 25-year-old man shot in the head, and two women who suffered gunshots to the chest. 

According to sources, two of the victims were close to Mello: his boyfriend and his best friend. No arrests yet. The city’s rattled, and families are left picking up the pieces.

(This story is developing. More details are awaited.)

ALSO READ: Can Donald Trump Actually Arrest Zohran Mamdani? US President’s threat fuels controversies

Tags: Chicago night clublatest crime newslatest world news
Advertisement

More News

Indian-Origin Mother Neha Gupta Arrested In Florida For Alleged Murder Of Young Daughter
NITI Aayog Charts Roadmap For India’s USD 1 Trillion Chemical Industry
Inside Michael Madsen’s Personal Life: His Marriages, Six Children And A Family Tragedy
Donald Trump Secures Major Win as ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Clears Congress
Delhi Govt Seeks Delay On Fuel Ban For End-Of-Life Vehicles, Urges CAQM To Postpone
Delhi Court Slams Woman For False Rape Allegations, Orders Complaint For Perjury
Michael Madsen’s Health Struggles: From Personal Loss To Addiction Battles
Trump Scores 16M USD Settlement In ‘60 Minutes Kamala Harris’ Interview Dispute With Paramount- No Apologies, Just Checks
‘Sabki Maa’: Parag Tyagi Remembers Shefali Jariwala’s Selfless Legacy In His First Social Media Post After Her Death
Kill Bill And Reservoir Dogs Actor, Michael Madsen, Dies At 67

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?