Home > World > Can Donald Trump Arrest Zohran Mamdani? US President’s threat fuels controversies

Can Donald Trump Arrest Zohran Mamdani? US President’s threat fuels controversies

Can President Trump Arrest New York City’s mayor candidate Zohran Mamdani? Is it in his power to arrest any U.S citizen without routing through the law enforcement agencies? The Democrats on the other hand are condemning President Trump's threats as authoritarian.

Can President Trump Really Arrest New York City’s mayor candidate Zohran Mamdani

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 18:08:28 IST

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old Democratic Socialist and naturalized U.S. citizen, has become the latest target of President Donald Trump’s ire. The pressing question now is: will Trump’s public threats to arrest and deport Mamdani affect the upcoming election? And more importantly, does the President have the authority to order such an arrest?

Trump’s remarks came in response to Mamdani’s campaign pledge to challenge Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in New York City.

“Look, we don’t need a communist in this country, but if we have one, I’m going to be watching over them very carefully on behalf of the nation.” — President Donald Trump

Mamdani fired back, calling Trump’s threats an attack on democracy.

“The President of the United States just threatened to have me arrested, stripped of my citizenship, put in a detention camp, and deported—not because I have broken any law, but because I will refuse to let ICE terrorize our city.” — Zohran Mamdani, Democratic candidate for New York mayor

Donald Trump questioned Mamdani’s citizenship

During an immigration roundtable in Florida, Trump stated that if Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist, interferes with ICE’s work as mayor, “then we’ll have to arrest him.” The President also questioned Mamdani’s citizenship, noting that Mamdani was born in Uganda and naturalized in 2018. Trump further vowed to cut federal funding to New York City if Mamdani becomes mayor and does not cooperate with his administration.

Having recently secured the Democratic primary nomination, Mamdani condemned Trump’s threats as an attack on democracy. He underlined his promise to fight for his people and promised not to be silenced in response to the President Trump’s remarks.

The Democrats condemned Trump’s threats

New York Governor Kathy Hochul and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also condemned Trump’s threats as authoritarian. Even some Republicans have called for investigations by the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security into the legality of Trump’s actions.

“I will do everything in my power to shield New Yorkers from the fallout. But if this bill becomes law, there will be real pain. And the Republicans who helped inflict it won’t be able to hide from the consequences. Not in Washington. Not in New York. Not ever.” — Governor Kathy Hochul

However, president does not involve in a direct order to arrest a U.S citizen. This is primarily the responsibility of law enforcement agencies. The government, in a democracy like US, operates in the separation of powers. The executive body make sure to implement laws while the judiciary interprets the law to be correctly followed. Therefore, ordering the arrest of a U.S citizen without violation of law could be framed as a pure expression of political intent.

Tags: home_hero_pos_8new york city
