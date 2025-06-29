Elon Musk Renews Attack On Donald Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’, Calls It A Job Killer And ‘Political Suicide’

Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk has renewed his attack on President Donald Trump’s tax and spending cuts bill, also known as the ‘big, beautiful bill.’ Musk claimed that the bill will kill millions of jobs and affect the growing industries.

“The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country,” Musk wrote on X.

Elon Musk Says The Bill Is Political Suicide For Republican Party

The Senate was scheduled to call a vote to open debate on the nearly 1,000-page bill. Musk said it gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future.

Musk again took to X and said that the bill would be “political suicide for the Republican Party.”

Musk recently resigned from the Department of Government Efficiency, also known as DOGE, which he was heading. Now he is involved in a tussle with the same administration he was a part of recently.

Also Read: Eric Trump, Son Of Donald Trump, Hints At Political Dynasty, Says Multiple Family Members Could Choose Political Path

Elon Musk Voices Disappointment With Big, Beautiful Bill

Donald Trump has set a deadline of July 4 for the bill to pass. Republicans have been working overtime to get the legislation passed before the deadline.

Musk has previously said that he was disappointed with the bill’s price tag. He started voicing his opinion soon after he left the DOGE.

The latest Senate draft bill will destroy millions of jobs in America and cause immense strategic harm to our country! Utterly insane and destructive. It gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future. https://t.co/TZ9w1g7zHF — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 28, 2025

Elon Musk Claims Bill Undermines DOGE

Musk claims that the bill increases the budget deficit and undermines the work done by the DOGE.

“I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing.”

“I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful. But I don’t know if it can be both. My personal opinion,” Musk said.

Also Read: Donald Trump Flirts With Reporter During Congo-Rwanda Peace Deal Signing, Jokes It Could End His Political Career