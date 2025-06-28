Live Tv
Home > World > Donald Trump Flirts With Reporter During Congo-Rwanda Peace Deal Signing, Jokes It Could End His Political Career

Donald Trump Flirts With Reporter During Congo-Rwanda Peace Deal Signing, Jokes It Could End His Political Career

Donald Trump, at a White House peace deal signing, praised and flirted with reporter Hariana Veras, calling her “beautiful” and joking it could end his career. The moment unfolded during a ceremony marking a historic agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: June 28, 2025 08:41:43 IST

President Donald Trump flirted with a female reporter while calling her beautiful and wished there were more reporters like her.

Trump made the joke at the Oval Office, saying that his political career could end after he flirted with the female reporter. 

Donald Trump Signs Peace Deal Between Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda

Trump was speaking at the signing of a peace deal between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda. The deal will likely end the years of violence and fighting in eastern Congo.

While the signing ceremony was taking place, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt invited reporter and “friend” Hariana Veras to address the audience.

Veras is a native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. She reports from the White House.

Reporters and various other attendees, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the foreign ministers from the two African nations, were sitting in the audience.

White House Reporter Hariana Veras Shares Her Experience With Donald Trump

Veras shared her inputs with president Trump from her on-the-ground reportage and experience in the Democratic Republic of Congo. She spoke about hope for better days in Congo that were expected to come after the peace deal.

“I saw hope. They have hope now for a better day in Congo,” Veras said, adding that Congo’s president, Felix Tshiseked, wanted to nominate Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Donald Trump Flirts With Hariana Veras

Trump was flattered with what Veras shared and praised the White House reporter.
“So beautifully stated,” Trump replied, before telling Veras she was also “beautiful.”

“I’m not allowed to say that,” he joked. “You know that could be the end of my political career, but you are beautiful – and you’re beautiful inside. I wish I had more reporters like you.”

