Home > World > Donald Trump Camp Launches ‘Daddy’ Merchandise Line Featuring Mugshot Photo, Embracing NATO Chief’s Nickname

Donald Trump Camp Launches ‘Daddy’ Merchandise Line Featuring Mugshot Photo, Embracing NATO Chief’s Nickname

Donald Trump’s campaign just dropped a “DADDY” shirt with his mugshot on it after NATO’s Mark Rutte joked with the nickname. The White House even joined in with a video. Now, Donald Trump’s turning the moment into merchandise gold, showing again how he turns headlines into hustle, love him or hate him.

Trump Camp Launches 'Daddy' Merchandise Line Featuring Mugshot Photo, Embracing NATO Chief's Nickname

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: June 28, 2025 00:43:26 IST

Donald Trump’s campaign has launched a bold new line of merchandise featuring a $27 T-shirt emblazoned with his Georgia mugshot and the word “DADDY” across the front. The move follows a widely discussed moment during the NATO summit when NATO Secretary General Mark Mark Rutte jokingly used the term to refer to the former president.

NATO Remark Sparks Viral Campaign Move

In a fundraising message sent by the Donald Trump National Committee Joint Fundraising Committee, the former president wrote, “THEY’RE CALLING ME DADDY!”

He went on to contrast his presidency with Biden’s tenure, claiming the world had mocked America under the current administration. “But thanks to your favorite President (ME!) we are respected once again,” he said.

Donald Trump’s campaign capitalised quickly on the attention, tying the nickname to a social media video shared by the White House, which showed the former president arriving in Washington. The video was edited to Usher’s 2010 track “Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home),” embracing the viral label with flair.

Donald Trump’s NATO Appearance and the ‘Daddy’ Moment

The “daddy” reference came during a joint appearance at the NATO summit in The Hague, as Donald Trump and Mark Rutte discussed escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Donald Trump had previously posted an admiring message from Mark Rutte on Truth Social, and during their live conversation, Donald Trump criticized both nations for violating ceasefire agreements.

“We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f*** they’re doing, do you understand that?” Donald Trump told reporters before heading to the Netherlands.

At the summit, Donald Trump likened the conflict to a schoolyard brawl. “They’ve got a big fight, like two kids in a schoolyard… let them fight for two, three minutes, then it’s easier to stop them,” he said.

Mark Rutte replied with a laugh, “And then daddy has to, sometimes, use strong language.”

“Strong language, yeah, every once in a while,” Donald Trump responded, smiling.

Campaign Fundraising Taps Into Donald Trump Mugshot Appeal

The “DADDY” shirt adds to a long list of controversial fundraising merchandise from the Donald Trump campaign, which has made extensive use of the president’s mugshot and indictments to rally donors. The image originates from Donald Trump’s booking in Georgia, where he faces charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election results.

Over the years, Donald Trump’s campaign committees have sent more than a thousand emails to solicit donations, often leveraging polarizing news and political flashpoints. Past merchandise has included T-shirts, wrapping paper, and memorabilia featuring his image and slogans.

The Donald Trump shop also sells MAGA hats with new slogans such as “Gulf of America” and “DOGE.” Copies of themed executive orders and memorabilia from the attempted assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, are also being sold.

Mark Rutte Clarifies NATO ‘Daddy’ Remark

Following the summit, the NATO Secretary General clarified that his use of the word “daddy” was not aimed personally at Donald Trump. Instead, he explained it as a metaphor for how some European nations view their relationship with the United States.

“In Europe, I hear sometimes countries saying, ‘Hey, Mark, will the U.S. stay with us?’” Mark Rutte said. “And I said that sounds a little bit like a small child asking his daddy, ‘Hey, are you still staying with the family?’”

When asked whether this implied other NATO members were like children, Mark Rutte responded that they had “already grown up” but recognized the need to increase their share in collective defense spending.

Donald Trump, for his part, took the label with pride. “He did it very affectionately. ‘Daddy, you’re my daddy,’” he said. “He likes me. If he doesn’t, I’ll let you know, I’ll come back, and I’ll hit him hard.”

With this, the Donald Trump campaign appears to have turned a fleeting joke into a centerpiece of its fundraising and messaging strategy – one that blurs the line between irony and brand identity.

