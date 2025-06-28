Eric Trump, Son Of Donald Trump, Hints At Political Dynasty, Says Multiple Family Members Could Choose Political Path

Eric Trump, the second son of President Donald Trump, has hinted that more members of the Trump family may pursue political careers.

The comments have fueled speculation about a multi-generational Trump political dynasty.

Eric Trump Says Politics is a Natural Step For Family

Eric revealed these interests in an interview with the Financial Times, stating that politics would be a natural step for the family and “an easy one.”

“The real question is, ‘Do you want to drag other members of your family into it?’” Eric said in the interview.

“If the answer was yes, I think the political path would be an easy one, meaning I think I could do it. And by the way, I think other members of our family could do it too.”

How Eric Trump Supports Donald Trump

Eric, who regularly appears on conservative television networks, has been a vocal supporter of his father, President Donald Trump. His older brother, Donald Trump Jr., also supports POTUS using his podcast and social media to garner supporters.

Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner held senior positions in the White House during his first White House term. The duo has since stepped back from the political spotlight. However, other family members have actively stepped in.

Eric Trump and Other Trump Family Members Building a Political Dynasty?

Lara Trump, who is the wife of Eric, co-chaired the Republican National Committee during the last election cycle. She currently hosts her show on Fox News. Donald Trump, during his campaign, praised her publicly.

Trump’s youngest son, 19-year-old Barron Trump, has also shown interest in politics, according to his father. According to reports, Barron has been influential in attracting young male voters through digital platforms like podcasts and TikTok.

Eighteen-year-old Kai Trump, daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump, spoke at the Republican National Convention last year. She is also known as a competitive junior golfer.

Eric Trump was candid about his views on current political figures. “I’m wholly unimpressed by half the politicians I see,” he told the Financial Times. “I could do it very effectively.”

