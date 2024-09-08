Tuesday, September 10, 2024

China ‘Dissatisfied’ With Dutch Export Controls On ASML Chipmaking Tools

China has expressed its dissatisfaction with the Dutch government's decision to extend export controls on ASML's chipmaking equipment.

China has expressed its dissatisfaction with the Dutch government’s decision to extend export controls on ASML’s chipmaking equipment.

 

On Friday, the Netherlands announced it would expand licensing requirements for ASML’s 1970i and 1980i DUV (Deep Ultraviolet) immersion lithography tools, aligning with similar U S. restrictions imposed last year.

China’s commerce ministry condemned the move, accusing the U.S. of pressuring allies like the Netherlands and Japan to implement export controls aimed at restricting Chinese access to advanced semiconductor technology. The ministry urged the Netherlands to avoid actions that could harm Sino-Dutch semiconductor cooperation and to consider the mutual interests of Chinese and Dutch businesses.

The U.S. influence has effectively prevented ASML, the world’s leading chipmaking equipment supplier, from exporting its most advanced lithography systems to China. Dutch Trade Minister Reinette Klever defended the decision, citing national security concerns.

