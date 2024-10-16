China Refuses To Rule Out Force Over Taiwan, Cites External Interference

China has reiterated that it will not commit to renouncing the use of force in Taiwan, framing this position as a response to what it sees as external interference and separatist elements.

China has reiterated that it will not commit to renouncing the use of force in Taiwan, framing this position as a response to what it sees as external interference and separatist elements. The statement, issued by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office on Wednesday, followed a series of high-profile military drills conducted by Beijing around the island.

China considers Taiwan to be a part of its territory, despite the island being governed democratically and having its own political and economic system. On Monday, China conducted extensive military exercises near Taiwan, which it described as a warning to those promoting “separatist acts.” These drills came shortly after Taiwan President Lai Ching-te’s National Day speech, which criticized Beijing’s actions and asserted Taiwan’s sovereignty.

China’s Offer of Peaceful Reunification

China has maintained that it is open to peaceful reunification with Taiwan but stressed that it will not rule out the use of force. Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office, emphasized Beijing’s willingness to work toward peace with “utmost sincerity and endeavor.”

However, Chen made it clear that China would not “commit ourselves to renouncing the use of force.” This statement was specifically directed at what China refers to as the interference of “external forces,” a clear reference to the United States and its allies, as well as the “very small number of Taiwan separatists.” The vast majority of Taiwan’s population, Chen said, is not the target of this stance.

Taiwan Rejects Beijing’s Claims

Taiwan, in turn, has rejected China’s claims of sovereignty over the island. Taiwanese officials insist that only the people of Taiwan can decide their own future. Taiwan’s National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen responded to China’s recent military drills by noting that the international community has shown greater support for Taiwan, largely as a result of Beijing’s aggressive actions. Tsai stated that China’s military exercises “backfired” and led to global condemnation, particularly from Washington.

Lai’s Balanced Approach to Cross-Strait Relations

In his speech on October 10, President Lai reiterated Taiwan’s firm stance against China’s attempts to represent the island. Despite this, Lai also extended a hand for cooperation, especially in areas like climate change, signaling a willingness to engage with Beijing on mutual challenges. Lai’s tone was described as both firm and conciliatory, a sign of Taiwan’s desire for peaceful coexistence without conceding to Beijing’s demands.

China Dismisses Taiwan’s Outreach

Chen Binhua, however, dismissed Lai’s proposals, labeling them as a “stubborn separatist position.” He added that there was “no goodwill to speak of” from the Taiwanese leadership, reflecting Beijing’s ongoing frustration with Taiwan’s rejection of its claims.

Despite Taiwan’s offers of dialogue, Beijing has consistently rebuffed such overtures, indicating that it sees Taiwan’s stance as an obstacle to potential negotiations.

Continued Military Tensions

As tensions continue to rise, Taiwan remains on high alert. Tsai Ming-yen stated that the government would remain vigilant and could not “rule out any possibilities” regarding further military actions by China. Over the past five years, China has ramped up its military presence near Taiwan, sending warships and aircraft almost daily into the region.

In its daily update, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry reported the detection of 22 Chinese military aircraft and five navy ships around the island on Wednesday morning.

China’s Unyielding Posture

China has made it clear that the possibility of more military drills will depend on Taiwan’s actions, especially in response to what Beijing sees as “provocations.” This stance underscores the ongoing volatility in cross-strait relations, with both sides continuing to prepare for potential escalations.

As the situation develops, Taiwan remains on alert, bracing for any further military maneuvers from China, while continuing to call for international support and reaffirming its own sovereignty.

