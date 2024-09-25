Home
Friday, September 27, 2024
China's ICBM Launch Into Pacific: A Strategic Military Move

China recently confirmed the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean.

China’s ICBM Launch Into Pacific: A Strategic Military Move

China recently confirmed the test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean. The missile, which carried a dummy warhead, was fired by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Rocket Force at 8:44 AM local time (00:55 GMT) on Wednesday. According to a statement from the Chinese Ministry of Defence, the missile landed in designated sea areas as planned.

The ministry described the launch as part of a “routine arrangement in our annual training plan” and emphasized that it was not directed at any specific nation. While the statement did not specify which missile was tested, one of China’s newest ICBMs is the DF-41, which was showcased during the 70th anniversary celebrations of the People’s Republic of China in 2019. The DF-41 has an impressive range of 12,000 to 15,000 kilometers (approximately 7,400 to 9,320 miles).

According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, relevant countries were notified in advance about the test, although details regarding the missile’s path and landing location were not disclosed. Xinhua reported that the launch effectively tested the performance of the missile systems and the readiness of the troops, achieving its intended goals.

The PLA Rocket Force, which oversees both conventional and nuclear missile capabilities, is focused on modernizing China’s nuclear forces in light of enhanced U.S. missile defenses and strengthened military alliances.

In a statement from last October, U.S. officials indicated that China is expanding its nuclear arsenal more rapidly than expected, estimating that the country had over 500 operational nuclear warheads as of May 2023, with projections suggesting it could exceed 1,000 by 2030. This development highlights the evolving landscape of global military power and strategic deterrence.

