Home > World > China's lawfare in the South China Sea endangers regional sovereignty

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 20:31:07 IST

Beijing [China], September 20 (ANI): China’s recent actions in the South China Sea, including water cannon attacks on Philippine vessels and the creation of a disputed nature reserve, are raising alarms among experts who say Beijing is attempting to legitimise its control over contested waters.

Analysts warn that these moves could undermine regional sovereignty, weaken international maritime law, and destabilise the Indo-Pacific, as reported by The Epoch Times.

According to The Epoch Times, Chinese coast guard ships targeted a Philippine vessel near the Scarborough Shoal with high-pressure water cannons. Jay Tarriela, a spokesperson for the Philippine coast guard, said in a LinkedIn post that the attack caused “significant damage” to the fishing vessel and left a crew member injured by shattered glass. Chinese authorities defended their actions, claiming they were taking “control measures” against Philippine ships that entered what Beijing considers its territorial waters.

The 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, however, invalidated China’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea, including the nine-dash line, declaring Beijing’s moves in Philippine waters illegal.

Experts say the attacks have immediate consequences for local fishermen. Lucio Pitlo III, president of the Philippine Association for Chinese Studies, said Beijing’s actions could create a “chilling effect,” deterring Filipino fishermen from operating near Scarborough Shoal. “While Manila is unlikely to withdraw its support, the impact on fishermen’s livelihoods could be severe,” Pitlo said, as cited by The Epoch Times.

Beijing’s approach also includes legal and environmental manoeuvres. On September 9, China approved a nature reserve covering 3,500 hectares at Scarborough Shoal, claiming it was meant to protect marine biodiversity. Vincent Kyle Parada, a former defence analyst for the Philippine Navy, stated that this move is a form of “lawfare,” framing China’s occupation as lawful environmental protection while portraying Philippine sovereignty efforts as violations.

Parada stated that China’s environmental claims are contradicted by its history of destructive practices in the South China Sea, including unregulated fishing and artificial island construction. Analysts warn that Beijing’s strategy not only threatens local communities but also strains Manila-Beijing relations and challenges international legal norms, as reported by The Epoch Times. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: chinaphilippine-watersphilippinesvessel

