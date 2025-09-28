LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump benjamin netanyahu Karur news Bilaspur video Abhinav Kashyap ind vs pak anushka sharma Karur stampede barron trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > China's military expansion endangers Taiwan's east, war games reveal PLA strike capabilities

China's military expansion endangers Taiwan's east, war games reveal PLA strike capabilities

China's military expansion endangers Taiwan's east, war games reveal PLA strike capabilities

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 28, 2025 18:25:07 IST

Taipei [Taiwan], September 28 (ANI): A recent war simulation has raised alarms over Taiwan’s eastern defences, with findings suggesting the region is increasingly vulnerable to strikes from China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

The large-scale tabletop exercise, held in June, was reviewed yesterday at an event in Taipei organised by the Taipei School of Economics and Political Science Foundation, which also released a book series on the results, as reported by Taipei Times.

According to Taipei Times, the war games showed that Taiwan can no longer assume its eastern region offers a secure fallback for key military assets. With the PLA now fielding submarines and long-range bombers capable of launching cruise missiles from the east, even the fortified Chiashan Air Force Base in Hualien County is at risk.

Former chief of the general staff Admiral Lee Hsi-ming cautioned that a single well-aimed strike at the base’s cave entrance could disable aircraft stationed inside.

The simulation also revealed that Taiwan’s traditional strategy of focusing defences along its western shores is no longer sufficient. Council on Strategic and Wargaming Studies chairman Huang Chieh-cheng noted that PLA offensives against Penghu County and eastern Taiwan quickly overwhelmed defenders, who were unable to shift reinforcements in time, as cited by Taipei Times.

The participants playing the role of foreign allies argued that Taiwan should reinforce its northern and eastern fronts, rather than concentrating solely on the west.

The games further showed that Taiwan’s navy faces a dangerous choice: risk a confrontation with a Chinese carrier group in the Pacific, or concede the Taiwan Strait. Both scenarios could isolate Taiwan’s fleet.

Experts suggested a more viable approach would be to deploy naval forces closer to eastern Taiwan, where they could operate alongside land-based anti-ship and air defence systems.

The exercise highlighted the necessity for clear rules of engagement to counter China’s “gray zone” operations. The PLA could disguise invasion preparations as drills, while Taiwan’s outlying islands remain particularly exposed to isolation, as reported by Taipei Times. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: chiashan-air-basechinaeastern-defencesgray-zonemilitary-expansionnaval-strategyplataiwanwar-games

RELATED News

Estimate 1000 Pakistanis die every year due to rabies: Report
Gaza Peace Plan By Donald Trump Revealed, Benjamin Netanyahu Sidelined, Arab Muslim Leaders Rewarded | Full 21 Points Explained
Israel claims to have hit approx 140 targets in Gaza
Netanyahu's "dangerous" speech called to "finish the job" of expelling Palestinians: Palestine Envoy
Elon Musk Reacts To Reports Connecting Him To Rapist Jeffrey Epstein, ‘I REFUSED His…’

LATEST NEWS

China's military expansion endangers Taiwan's east, war games reveal PLA strike capabilities
Ajay Devgn joins cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at ISPL event, says "Very happy to be part of family"
Telangana government pushes to move from chip design to manufacturing
Gurugram Policeman Suspended For Stalking Influencer At Midnight Using PCR Van, Told Woman ‘I Traced Your Details Through…’
Newly-appointed BCCI prez Manhas "committed" to fulfill "huge responsibility", VP Shukla reveals new IPL rule for age-group players
Why Navratri is Celebrated Twice in a year?
Kerala PSC candidate caught using high-tech cheating device in Kannur exam
Punjab: CM Mann visits Fortis Hospital in Mohali to check on singer Rajvir Jawanda
From Gabbar Singh to Bheemla Nayak: Top 6 Movies of Pawan Kalyan You Should Definitely Revisit
'120 Bahadur' teaser 2: Farhan Akhtar leads powerful saga of heroism, makers pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar
China's military expansion endangers Taiwan's east, war games reveal PLA strike capabilities

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China's military expansion endangers Taiwan's east, war games reveal PLA strike capabilities

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China's military expansion endangers Taiwan's east, war games reveal PLA strike capabilities
China's military expansion endangers Taiwan's east, war games reveal PLA strike capabilities
China's military expansion endangers Taiwan's east, war games reveal PLA strike capabilities
China's military expansion endangers Taiwan's east, war games reveal PLA strike capabilities

QUICK LINKS