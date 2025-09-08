Chinese ambassador to India Xu Feihong highlights China-India ties, urges peaceful cooperation

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong on Monday addressed a seminar commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War, emphasizing historical ties and shared sacrifices between China and India.

Speaking at the seminar, Xu Feihong said, “It is my great pleasure to be here with all of you at the Chinese Embassy in India. Today, with profound respect for history, deep remembrance of the fallen heroes, and cherishment of peace, we are holding the seminar on the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.”

He paid tribute to Indian support during the war, adding, “The Chinese people will never forget the unwavering support during those trying times… Large numbers of Indian workers participated in building the Ledo Road, which broke Japan’s land blockade of China… Likewise, Mahatma Gandhi stated, ‘my heart goes out to the people of China in deep sympathy and in admiration for their heroic struggle and endless sacrifices in the cause of their country’s freedom and integrity against tremendous odds.'”

Xu Feihong also highlighted the contributions of Indian medical professionals, saying, “Dr. Kotnis set up medical stations closest to the front lines, where he saved countless Chinese soldiers and civilians… Dr. Basu committed himself in Yan’an for 6 years, introduced acupuncture to India, and devoted the rest of his life to medical exchange and friendship between China and India.”

Reflecting on historical lessons for the present, he said, “History is a mirror, and the enlightenment it brings always reflects the present and illuminates the future… Only when all countries and nations treat each other as equals, coexist in peace and support each other, can we uphold common security, eradicate the root cause of war, and prevent the recurrence of historical tragedies.”

On bilateral relations, Xu Feihong stated, “We should view and handle the relationship from a strategic and long-term perspective, and keep to the overarching direction of being each other’s cooperation partner instead of rival, and seeing each other as development opportunity instead of threat… We should uphold harmonious coexistence, further enhance bilateral relations through the Tianjin meeting, and explore the right way for neighboring major countries to coexist based on mutual respect and trust, peaceful coexistence, common development, and win-win cooperation.”

He underlined economic and people-to-people ties, saying, “China and India enjoy close economic and trade relations… Since the beginning of this year, Chinese diplomatic missions in India have issued over 240,000 visas to Indian citizens… We are ready to enhance exchanges with India across all sectors, including political parties, legislatures, think tanks, media, and youth, to further promote people-to-people bonds.”

On global cooperation, Xu Feihong said, “China and India, as important members of the Global South, should work together to uphold international fairness and justice and promote global peace and prosperity… Together, we should advocate an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, firmly oppose any form of tariff and trade wars, jointly uphold the multilateral trading system, safeguard the common interests of developing countries, and contribute to the collective rise of the Global South.”

Concluding his remarks, he said, “History cannot be changed, but the future can be shaped. Let us draw lessons from history, carry forward the great spirit of the War of Resistance, promote China-India friendship and cooperation with a more proactive attitude, and build a community with a shared future for humanity with a more open mind, so that the torch of peace can be passed on from generation to generation, the driving force of development can be sustained, and the light of civilization can shine brightly.” (ANI)

