Christmas Miracle: Arkansas Man Wins $1.8 Billion In Lottery, Second-Largest Powerball Jackpot Ever in US History

A historic Christmas miracle unfolded in the United States as a lucky ticket holder from Arkansas won a staggering $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot on Christmas Eve. The win ranks as the second-largest lottery win in U.S. history, and the biggest Powerball prize of the year, instantly turning the winner into a billionaire and sending shockwaves across the lottery world.

According to a report by CBS News, the lone winning ticket correctly matched all six numbers, 4, 25, 31, 52, and 59, along with the red Powerball 19, with a 2x multiplier. The official Powerball website said the jackpot swelled to an estimated $1.817 billion following a surge in last-minute ticket sales.

Congratulating the winner, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO Matt Strawn said in a release, “Congratulations to the newest Powerball jackpot winner! This is truly an extraordinary, life-changing prize. We also want to thank all the players who joined in this jackpot streak – every ticket purchased helps support public programs and services across the country.”

Second-Largest Powerball Jackpot in US History

According to CBS News, this marks only the second time a Powerball jackpot-winning ticket has been sold in Arkansas. The state’s first such win occurred in 2010, officials said.

The winner, who has not yet been identified, now has two payout choices: receive the full $1.817 billion as an annuity spread over 30 years, or opt for a lump-sum cash payout of approximately $834.9 million before taxes. If the annuity is chosen, the prize will be paid as an initial amount followed by 29 annual payments, each increasing by 5% every year.

The biggest Powerball jackpot ever was claimed on November 7, 2022, when a ticket sold in California won a record $2.04 billion. The second-largest jackpot was secured more recently on September 6, marking the latest Powerball draw to produce a jackpot winner.