LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026 Jaishankar BCB DG ISPR Briefing iran bangladesh delhi donald trump Apache helicopters Bangladesh elections 2026
LIVE TV
Home > World > CIA’s Most Notorious Traitor Is Dead: Aldrich Ames, Who Sold US Secrets To Russia, Handed Spies To KGB, Dies In US Prison

CIA’s Most Notorious Traitor Is Dead: Aldrich Ames, Who Sold US Secrets To Russia, Handed Spies To KGB, Dies In US Prison

Aldrich Ames, a former CIA officer who sold US secrets to the Soviet Union and Russia, has died in prison at 84. His espionage is blamed for the exposure and execution of Western agents, and he was serving life without parole after pleading guilty in 1994.

Aldrich Ames, former CIA officer who sold state secrets to USSR and Russia dies in jail at 84. (Image: X/ mich_kozlowski)
Aldrich Ames, former CIA officer who sold state secrets to USSR and Russia dies in jail at 84. (Image: X/ mich_kozlowski)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 7, 2026 13:46:09 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CIA’s Most Notorious Traitor Is Dead: Aldrich Ames, Who Sold US Secrets To Russia, Handed Spies To KGB, Dies In US Prison

Aldrich Hazen Ames, the former CIA counterintelligence officer whose espionage for the Soviet Union and later Russia is widely considered one of the most damaging breaches in US intelligence history, has died in prison at age 84. His death was confirmed by the Bureau of Prisons at the Federal Correctional Institution in Cumberland, Maryland, where he was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole. 

You Might Be Interested In

Ames’ betrayal began in 1985 while he was stationed in the CIA’s Soviet/Eastern European division at Langley, Virginia. He voluntarily offered his services to the KGB, which started a decade of espionage that compromised vital US intelligence. Over those years, Ames admitted receiving about $2.5 million from Moscow in exchange for classified materials. 

Among the information Ames disclosed were the identities of 10 Russian officials and one Eastern European who were working as spies for the United States or Great Britain. This intelligence was passed to the Soviets and is blamed for the executions of Western agents operating behind the Iron Curtain and devastating setbacks to CIA operations during the Cold War. 

You Might Be Interested In

Ames pleaded guilty in court

Ames ultimately pleaded guilty without a trial to charges of espionage and tax evasion in 1994 and received a life sentence. Prosecutors later said he had “deprived the United States of valuable intelligence material for years.” 

According to reports, in court, Ames expressed a conflicted view of his actions. He professed “profound shame and guilt” for “this betrayal of trust, done for the basest motives,” citing financial pressures that drove him to spy. However, he sought to downplay the broader impact of his betrayal, telling the court he did not believe he had “noticeably damaged the United States or noticeably aided Moscow.” 

Reflecting on the nature of intelligence work, Ames remarked that “These spy wars are a sideshow which have had no real impact on our significant security interests over the years,” challenging common perceptions of Cold War espionage’s importance. 

In a jailhouse interview with The Washington Post the day before his sentencing, Ames said that, he was driven by “financial troubles, immediate and continuing.” 

His espionage continued even after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, as he also passed information to Russia’s intelligence services. His betrayal remained a defining scandal in US intelligence history, with Ames’s wife, Rosario Ames, also pleading guilty to assisting his activities and receiving a prison sentence of her own.

Also Read: A New Low For Pakistan Army: DG ISPR Resorts To Street Talk, Turns Serious Briefing Into Mockery, Says ‘Mazaa Nahi Aaya Toh Paisa Wapas’

First published on: Jan 7, 2026 1:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: cialatest world newsus

RELATED News

3I/ATLAS: CIA Gives Big Statement, Glomar Response Sparks Debate On True Nature Of Interstellar Comet

A New Low For Pakistan Army: DG ISPR Resorts To Street Talk, Turns Serious Briefing Into Mockery, Says ‘Mazaa Nahi Aaya Toh Paisa Wapas’

Iran On Boil: 36 Dead As Massive Protests Rage For 10th Day, Currency Collapse And Inflation Push Nation To Brink

Why Has Trump Predicted He Will Be Impeached? US President Issues Stark Warning To Republicans Ahead of Midterms

Shark Tank Contestant Zulma Guzman Castro Held In London Over Teen Girls’ Shocking Poisoned Raspberry Murder Case

LATEST NEWS

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Continues Incredible Form, Slams 24-Ball Half-Century Against South Africa U19

Tomorrowland Thailand 2026: Dates, Tickets, Venue & Everything About Asia’s Biggest EDM Festival

Stray Dogs Case: Supreme Court Talks Tough, Says ‘Can’t Read A Dog’s Mind When It’s In A Mood To Bite’; Hearing Adjourned To Tomorrow

Will iPhone 18 Feature 200MP Next-Generation Camera Sensor? Here’s What You Need To Know About Apple’s Upcoming Lineup

India’s Silver Imports Soar To USD 9.2 Billion, GTRI Warns On Supply Risks And Industrial Dependence

CIA’s Most Notorious Traitor Is Dead: Aldrich Ames, Who Sold US Secrets To Russia, Handed Spies To KGB, Dies In US Prison

WATCH: Jacob Bethell’s Father Gets Emotional As England Batter Notches Up First Test Hundred

Empire Realty Honoured as Best Redevelopment Brand of the Year 2025

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Split After 19 Years: Divorce Details Reveal Shocking Child Custody And Property Terms

What If Luxury Hotel Housekeeping Invades Your Private Moment? Leela Palace Fined ₹10 Lakh for Guest Privacy Breach

CIA’s Most Notorious Traitor Is Dead: Aldrich Ames, Who Sold US Secrets To Russia, Handed Spies To KGB, Dies In US Prison

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CIA’s Most Notorious Traitor Is Dead: Aldrich Ames, Who Sold US Secrets To Russia, Handed Spies To KGB, Dies In US Prison

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CIA’s Most Notorious Traitor Is Dead: Aldrich Ames, Who Sold US Secrets To Russia, Handed Spies To KGB, Dies In US Prison
CIA’s Most Notorious Traitor Is Dead: Aldrich Ames, Who Sold US Secrets To Russia, Handed Spies To KGB, Dies In US Prison
CIA’s Most Notorious Traitor Is Dead: Aldrich Ames, Who Sold US Secrets To Russia, Handed Spies To KGB, Dies In US Prison
CIA’s Most Notorious Traitor Is Dead: Aldrich Ames, Who Sold US Secrets To Russia, Handed Spies To KGB, Dies In US Prison

QUICK LINKS