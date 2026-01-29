LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Beating Retreat Abhishek Sharma Catatumbo plane crash federal reserve interest rates hamas Aaron Jones Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez Amrita Singh Beating Retreat Abhishek Sharma Catatumbo plane crash federal reserve interest rates hamas Aaron Jones Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez Amrita Singh Beating Retreat Abhishek Sharma Catatumbo plane crash federal reserve interest rates hamas Aaron Jones Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez Amrita Singh Beating Retreat Abhishek Sharma Catatumbo plane crash federal reserve interest rates hamas Aaron Jones Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez Amrita Singh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Beating Retreat Abhishek Sharma Catatumbo plane crash federal reserve interest rates hamas Aaron Jones Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez Amrita Singh Beating Retreat Abhishek Sharma Catatumbo plane crash federal reserve interest rates hamas Aaron Jones Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez Amrita Singh Beating Retreat Abhishek Sharma Catatumbo plane crash federal reserve interest rates hamas Aaron Jones Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez Amrita Singh Beating Retreat Abhishek Sharma Catatumbo plane crash federal reserve interest rates hamas Aaron Jones Ajit Pawar CCTV Delcy Rodriguez Amrita Singh
LIVE TV
Home > World > Colombia Plane Crash: 15 Killed, Including Congressman After Satena Flight Goes Down In Catatumbo- Wreckage Visuals Surface Online

Colombia Plane Crash: 15 Killed, Including Congressman After Satena Flight Goes Down In Catatumbo- Wreckage Visuals Surface Online

The first visuals of the wreckage have surfaced online, confirming that there were no survivors.

A Satena flight carrying 15 people, including a Colombian congressman, crashed in Catatumbo. (Photo: X/@OsiOsint1)
A Satena flight carrying 15 people, including a Colombian congressman, crashed in Catatumbo. (Photo: X/@OsiOsint1)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 29, 2026 03:47:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Colombia Plane Crash: 15 Killed, Including Congressman After Satena Flight Goes Down In Catatumbo- Wreckage Visuals Surface Online

A Satena flight carrying 15 people, including a Colombian congressman, crashed in the Catatumbo region.

You Might Be Interested In

The first visuals of the wreckage have surfaced online, confirming that there were no survivors.

Watch here:

You Might Be Interested In



(This is a breaking news story..)

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 3:47 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Catatumbo plane crashColombia plane crashColombia plane crash newshome-hero-pos-1Satena flight crash

RELATED News

US Fed Meeting 2026: Jerome Powell-Led FOMC Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged, Cites Solid Economic Growth

New Terror Axis Emerging? Lashkar-Hamas Links Admitted By Pak-Based Commander: What Does This Mean For Regional Security?

‘We Are Prepared To Use Force’: Marco Rubio Warns Venezuela, Signals Possible Military Action If Acting President Defies US Demands

‘If Pushed, We’ll Respond Like…’ Iran Fires Back At Trump’s Nuclear Deal Push With Stark Warning Amid Rising Tensions

Who Is Mirjana Pajkovic? Ex-Senior Official’s Video Leak Sparks Top-Level Montenegro Scandal, Revenge Porn Claims Against Ex NSA Chief Dejan Vuksic

LATEST NEWS

IND vs NZ: Shivam Dube’s 15-Ball Fifty In Vain As New Zealand Beat India By 50 Runs in 4th T20I

Colombia Plane Crash: 15 Killed, Including Congressman After Satena Flight Goes Down In Catatumbo- Wreckage Visuals Surface Online

USA Batter Aaron Jones Charged For Breaching CWI And ICC Anti-Corruption Codes; Banned From All Formats Ahead Of T20 WC 2026

Ranveer Singh Accused Of Mimicking ‘Chavundi Daiva’ Scene From Kantara Chapter 1; FIR Filed For ‘Insulting’ Coastal Karnataka’s Revered Deity

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: New CCTV Footage Shows Aircraft Tilting Left, Losing Balance Mid-Air Before Landing Attempt In Baramati

Sara Ali Khan-Orry Feud: Influencer Breaks Silence, Says Amrita Singh Traumatised Him- What Triggered The End Of Their ‘Pretending’ Friendship?

Devendra Fadnavis Slams Mamata Banerjee For Seeking Probe From SC Over Ajit Pawar’s Tragic Death In Plane Crash: ‘Politicising Death Absolutely Wrong’

Eknath Shinde Slams Conspiracy Claims Over Ajit Pawar’s Death: ‘When Such Incidents Happen, It Is Not Appropriate To…’

IND vs NZ: Abhishek Sharma Registers Second First-Ball Duck of Series, Fans React On Rare Failure

Who Is Mirjana Pajkovic? Ex-Senior Official’s Video Leak Sparks Top-Level Montenegro Scandal, Revenge Porn Claims Against Ex NSA Chief Dejan Vuksic

Colombia Plane Crash: 15 Killed, Including Congressman After Satena Flight Goes Down In Catatumbo- Wreckage Visuals Surface Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Colombia Plane Crash: 15 Killed, Including Congressman After Satena Flight Goes Down In Catatumbo- Wreckage Visuals Surface Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Colombia Plane Crash: 15 Killed, Including Congressman After Satena Flight Goes Down In Catatumbo- Wreckage Visuals Surface Online
Colombia Plane Crash: 15 Killed, Including Congressman After Satena Flight Goes Down In Catatumbo- Wreckage Visuals Surface Online
Colombia Plane Crash: 15 Killed, Including Congressman After Satena Flight Goes Down In Catatumbo- Wreckage Visuals Surface Online
Colombia Plane Crash: 15 Killed, Including Congressman After Satena Flight Goes Down In Catatumbo- Wreckage Visuals Surface Online

QUICK LINKS