Colombia Plane Crash: 15 Killed, Including Congressman After Satena Flight Goes Down In Catatumbo- Wreckage Visuals Surface Online

A Satena flight carrying 15 people, including a Colombian congressman, crashed in the Catatumbo region.
The first visuals of the wreckage have surfaced online, confirming that there were no survivors.
Watch here:
A Satena Flight 8849 Beechcraft 1900 crashed near Cucuta, Colombia, with 15 people on board. Search teams have located the wreckage, but authorities report there are no indications of survivors. An investigation into the cause of the accident is expected to follow. pic.twitter.com/bEZHZzvwpp
— Geopoliti𝕏 Monitor (@GeopolitixM) January 28, 2026
(This is a breaking news story..)
