Colombian Military Plane Crashes Near Peru Border With Up To 110 Soldiers Onboard, Massive Rescue Effort Underway – Watch

A military transport plane from Colombia has experienced a crash within hours of taking off from Puerto Leguízamo in Rio Putumayo, near to the borders of both Peru and Ecuador, resulting in a major emergency response and fears of widespread loss of life.

C-130 Aircraft Goes Down Minutes After Takeoff

The plane, a Lockheed Martin Hercules C-130, reportedly went down shortly after leaving on the morning of Monday, July 25. Rescue crews rush to the area where the plane crashed, with news reports describing thick black smoke around where the crash took place.

Colombian Defence Minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed the crash and described it as a “tragic accident,” saying to media that investigators had not yet established what caused the plane’s failure and that information on the number of victims was not yet available. “At this time, it is impossible to estimate how many people were lost due to the crash or what caused it,” Sanchez said.

Up to 110 Soldiers Feared Onboard

Local news sources indicate that as many as 80 to 110 troops were flying on board the plane and official confirmation on that number has not yet been released as well. One report from the Colombian daily El Espectador said that it appears that all 110 personnel were travelling together on the aircraft.

Following a plane crash, emergency and rescue teams were deployed to the site, and military personnel and local responders are working together to assess the situation. Videos of the crash depict a substantial cloud of smoke above the scene, as well as vehicles speeding near the scene.

Sánchez stated, “The nation shares in the sorrow of the loss of life in this tragic incident… We pray that we can alleviate the pain.”

No Evidence of Attack, Probe Underway

The high number of soldiers believed to be on board the crashed aircraft has captured a great deal of attention. No official announcement has been made as to the number of casualties or whether or not the accident resulted from technical failure or other causes; investigations are ongoing to determine these factors.

The region where the aircraft went down has been used by armed groups; however, officials have not suggested that the crash was a result of an attack but have instead indicated that the incident is being classified as an aviation accident.

This tragedy comes on the heels of an earlier Hercules C-130 crash in the same area, and the safety and operation of aircraft will continue to be of concern.

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