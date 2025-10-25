LIVE TV
Commanders' Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel to play Monday

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 25, 2025 23:20:43 IST

Washington Commanders receivers Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel will both play Monday night at Kansas City, coach Dan Quinn confirmed Saturday. Samuel missed last weekend's loss at Dallas with a heel injury, while McLaurin has not played since Week 3 due to a quad injury. The two playmakers are back, although the Commanders (3-4) will be without quarterback Jayden Daniels (hamstring) for the prime-time clash with the Chiefs (4-3). Marcus Mariota will make his third start of the season under center. McLaurin, 30, has 10 catches for 129 yards and no touchdowns in three starts this season. The two-time Pro Bowl selection topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of the previous five campaigns for Washington. Samuel, 29, has 34 receptions for 315 yards and three touchdowns and has also rushed for a score in six games (two starts) in his first season with the Commanders. Defensive tackle Daron Payne (toe) is questionable for the Commanders. He has 26 tackles and one sack. –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 11:20 PM IST
