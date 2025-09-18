"Commitment to work together for Global South": PM Modi thanks South African Prez for birthday wish
"Commitment to work together for Global South": PM Modi thanks South African Prez for birthday wish

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 10:48:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his gratitude to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for his warm birthday wishes, reaffirming the strong partnership between India and South Africa and their shared vision for advancing the interests of the Global South.

“Thank you for your kind wishes President Cyril Ramaphosa. India and South Africa are steadfast partners with shared commitment to work together for the Global South,” PM Modi wrote in a post on X, in response to President Ramaphosa’s message.

President Ramaphosa on Thursday extended his greetings to PM Modi on the occasion of his 75th birthday, praising his leadership and the enduring ties between the two nations.

“Allow me to extend my warmest wishes to Your Excellency PM Narendra Modi on the occasion of your 75th birthday. May this year be prosperous in both your personal and professional endeavours,” Ramaphosa said.

“It is my firm hope that the strong bond of solidarity and friendship between South Africa and India will continue to flourish under your inspirational leadership,” he added.

President Ramaphosa also wished the Prime Minister continued good health and success in his role.

“I express hope for Your Excellency’s continued good health and wish you continued success in your esteemed role as the leader of the Republic of India,” the post added.

India and South Africa share a deep-rooted historical and strategic relationship, strengthened by cooperation across multilateral platforms like BRICS, the G20, and the India-Africa Forum.

India’s links with the struggle for freedom and justice in South Africa date back to the period during which Mahatma Gandhi started his Satyagraha movement in South Africa over a century ago, as per the Ministry of External Affairs.

India was also at the forefront of the international community in its support of the anti-apartheid movement; it was the first country to sever trade relations with the apartheid Government in 1946 and subsequently imposed a complete embargo on diplomatic, commercial, cultural and sports ties with South Africa.

India worked consistently to put the issue of apartheid on the agenda of the UN and other multilateral organisations and for the imposition of comprehensive international sanctions against South Africa.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni also conveyed their best wishes to PM Modi on his birthday.

PM Modi later said that he was overwhelmed by the pouring of wishes from home and overseas. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: BirthdayCyril Ramaphosadiplomatic-tiesglobal southindia-south-africa-relationsnarendra modi

"Commitment to work together for Global South": PM Modi thanks South African Prez for birthday wish

"Commitment to work together for Global South": PM Modi thanks South African Prez for birthday wish

