Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Competence Matters’, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong Critisizes Local Officials For LA Wildfire

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the owner of the Los Angeles Times, has strongly criticized local officials for their management of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

‘Competence Matters’, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong Critisizes Local Officials For LA Wildfire

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the owner of the Los Angeles Times, has strongly criticized local officials for their management of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. He has called on voters to prioritize competence over political affiliation in electing leaders.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Soon-Shiong expressed frustration with the leadership’s response to the crisis, which has forced thousands to evacuate and caused significant destruction. “Perhaps the lesson from this catastrophe in California is to vote not based on political lines but on actual competence and experience in managing a crisis,” he wrote. “Competence matters.”

Advocating for Non-Partisan Governance

Soon-Shiong’s comments align with his broader efforts to reduce partisanship in politics, a philosophy that has shaped his stewardship of the Los Angeles Times. Recently, he announced plans to create a more balanced editorial board and declared that the paper would not endorse any candidate in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

“My vision is for the paper to be a reliable, middle-ground source of news,” Soon-Shiong stated, emphasizing the importance of fair reporting in a polarized media landscape.

Targeting Leadership Failures

The entrepreneur’s critique included specific grievances about city decisions, particularly the reduction of the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) budget. “Wildfires in LA are sadly predictable, yet funding for the fire department was slashed by millions. Reports of empty fire hydrants during the crisis raise even more questions about preparedness,” he wrote.

While the LAFD budget reduction was ultimately $17 million rather than the $23 million initially proposed, Soon-Shiong underscored the need for a reassessment of priorities to better prepare for recurring disasters.

False Evacuation Alert Adds to Criticism

A false evacuation alert sent to all Los Angeles County residents on Thursday further exacerbated public frustrations. The mass warning, issued late in the afternoon, was quickly retracted and clarified as being meant only for areas near the Kenneth Fire in Calabasas and Agoura Hills.

Soon-Shiong commented on the mishap, labeling it another example of poor crisis management. Officials later explained that the erroneous alert was due to a “technical error,” but the incident fueled public discontent.

Also Read: Biden Administration Extends Temporary Protected Status for Nearly 1 Million Immigrants
 

Filed under

Competence Matters Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong LA Wildfire

Advertisement

Also Read

As AAP Goes Solo, Congress Left In Isolation; Rahul Gandhi To Kick Off Delhi Election Campaign With Jan 13 Rally

As AAP Goes Solo, Congress Left In Isolation; Rahul Gandhi To Kick Off Delhi Election...

Noida: 23-Year-Old Law Student Falls To Death From 7th Floor

Noida: 23-Year-Old Law Student Falls To Death From 7th Floor

Veteran Actor Eric Braeden Mourns For Loosing His 45 Year Old Home In LA Wildfire

Veteran Actor Eric Braeden Mourns For Loosing His 45 Year Old Home In LA Wildfire

Ukraine President Zelensky Claims Two North Korean Soldiers Captured In Russia

Ukraine President Zelensky Claims Two North Korean Soldiers Captured In Russia

Halle Berry Donates Her Entire Closet To The Wildfire Victims, Followed By Sharon Stone

Halle Berry Donates Her Entire Closet To The Wildfire Victims, Followed By Sharon Stone

Entertainment

Veteran Actor Eric Braeden Mourns For Loosing His 45 Year Old Home In LA Wildfire

Veteran Actor Eric Braeden Mourns For Loosing His 45 Year Old Home In LA Wildfire

Halle Berry Donates Her Entire Closet To The Wildfire Victims, Followed By Sharon Stone

Halle Berry Donates Her Entire Closet To The Wildfire Victims, Followed By Sharon Stone

‘I never thought I would live to see…’, Preity Zinta Mourns On The Devastation Due To Wildfires

‘I never thought I would live to see…’, Preity Zinta Mourns On The Devastation Due

Bun Tikki Showcased At World Premiere At 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF)

Bun Tikki Showcased At World Premiere At 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF)

Prabhas Getting Married? Trade Analyst’s Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Excited

Prabhas Getting Married? Trade Analyst’s Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Excited

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox