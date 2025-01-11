‘Competence Matters’, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong Critisizes Local Officials For LA Wildfire

Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, the owner of the Los Angeles Times, has strongly criticized local officials for their management of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Soon-Shiong expressed frustration with the leadership’s response to the crisis, which has forced thousands to evacuate and caused significant destruction. “Perhaps the lesson from this catastrophe in California is to vote not based on political lines but on actual competence and experience in managing a crisis,” he wrote. “Competence matters.”

Advocating for Non-Partisan Governance

Soon-Shiong’s comments align with his broader efforts to reduce partisanship in politics, a philosophy that has shaped his stewardship of the Los Angeles Times. Recently, he announced plans to create a more balanced editorial board and declared that the paper would not endorse any candidate in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

“My vision is for the paper to be a reliable, middle-ground source of news,” Soon-Shiong stated, emphasizing the importance of fair reporting in a polarized media landscape.

Targeting Leadership Failures

The entrepreneur’s critique included specific grievances about city decisions, particularly the reduction of the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) budget. “Wildfires in LA are sadly predictable, yet funding for the fire department was slashed by millions. Reports of empty fire hydrants during the crisis raise even more questions about preparedness,” he wrote.

While the LAFD budget reduction was ultimately $17 million rather than the $23 million initially proposed, Soon-Shiong underscored the need for a reassessment of priorities to better prepare for recurring disasters.

False Evacuation Alert Adds to Criticism

A false evacuation alert sent to all Los Angeles County residents on Thursday further exacerbated public frustrations. The mass warning, issued late in the afternoon, was quickly retracted and clarified as being meant only for areas near the Kenneth Fire in Calabasas and Agoura Hills.

Soon-Shiong commented on the mishap, labeling it another example of poor crisis management. Officials later explained that the erroneous alert was due to a “technical error,” but the incident fueled public discontent.

