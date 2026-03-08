LIVE TV
Iran-Israel-US Conflict Rages Across Middle East As UAE Reveals Astonishing Numbers Of Ballistic Missiles And Drones Intercepted – Check Details Here

Iran-Israel-US Conflict Rages Across Middle East As UAE Reveals Astonishing Numbers Of Ballistic Missiles And Drones Intercepted – Check Details Here

The UAE said its air defence systems intercepted most missiles and drones launched from Iran during the ongoing regional conflict.

UAE ministry reveals details about Iran attack (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 8, 2026 21:12:26 IST

Iran-Israel-US Conflict Rages Across Middle East As UAE Reveals Astonishing Numbers Of Ballistic Missiles And Drones Intercepted – Check Details Here

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence on Sunday said its air defence systems successfully intercepted a large number of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles launched from Iran amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

According to the Ministry, air defence systems detected 17 ballistic missiles, of which 16 were successfully destroyed, while one missile fell into the sea.

UAE Intercepts Missiles And Drones

At the same time, authorities detected 117 UAVs. Out of these, 113 drones were intercepted, while four fell within the country’s territory.

The Ministry also shared figures from the start of Iran’s retaliatory attacks, which began after the war erupted following a joint military operation by the United States and Israel that killed the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ali Khamenei, on February 28.

Total Interceptions by UAE Since Attacks Began

Since then, UAE air defence systems have detected a total of 238 ballistic missiles, successfully intercepting 221 of them. According to the Ministry, 15 missiles fell into the sea, while two impacted inside the country.

The report also said 1,422 Iranian UAVs have been detected since the start of the attacks. Out of these, 1,342 were intercepted, while 80 drones impacted UAE soil. In addition, eight cruise missiles were detected and successfully destroyed.

Casualties And Injuries Reported in UAE

The ministry further stated that the ongoing strikes have resulted in four deaths among Pakistani, Nepalese, and Bangladeshi nationals, while 112 people have suffered moderate to minor injuries.

The injured include nationals from the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, the Comoros, and Turkiye.

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence reaffirmed its readiness to deal with any threats and said it would respond firmly to any attempts to undermine national security. The ministry also stressed that all measures are currently in place to protect the UAE’s sovereignty, stability, and national interests.

Tensions Rise After Khamenei’s Death

The development comes as tensions continue to rise in West Asia after the death of the 86-year-old Ali Khamenei, who was killed in joint military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on February 28. The strikes also killed several senior leaders of the Islamic Republic.

Following the attack, Tehran launched retaliatory strikes targeting American military bases and Israeli assets across the region, including in several Arab countries. Israel along with the United States, has continued carrying out strikes on Tehran, with Tel Aviv widening the conflict into Lebanon by targeting Hezbollah and other Iranian-backed militant groups. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: What Is The Significance Of The Water Desalination Plant In Bahrain Hit By Iran, As Fear Among Civillians Rise? 

First published on: Mar 8, 2026 9:12 PM IST
Iran-Israel-US Conflict Rages Across Middle East As UAE Reveals Astonishing Numbers Of Ballistic Missiles And Drones Intercepted – Check Details Here

QUICK LINKS