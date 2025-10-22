LIVE TV
World > Conservative activist sues Google over AI-generated statements

Conservative activist sues Google over AI-generated statements

Conservative activist sues Google over AI-generated statements
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 23:11:57 IST

Conservative activist sues Google over AI-generated statements

By Blake Brittain Oct 22 (Reuters) – Conservative activist Robby Starbuck sued Google on Wednesday, alleging the tech giant's artificial intelligence systems generated "outrageously false" information about him. Starbuck said in the lawsuit, filed in Delaware state court, that Google's AI systems falsely called him a "child rapist," "serial sexual abuser" and "shooter" in response to user queries and delivered defamatory statements to millions of users. Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said most of the claims were related to mistaken "hallucinations" from Google's Bard large language model that the company worked to address in 2023. "Hallucinations are a well-known issue for all LLMs, which we disclose and work hard to minimize," Castaneda said. "But as everyone knows, if you’re creative enough, you can prompt a chatbot to say something misleading." Starbuck is best known for opposing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. "No one — regardless of political beliefs — should ever experience this," he said in a statement about the lawsuit. "Now is the time for all of us to demand transparent, unbiased AI that cannot be weaponized to harm people." Starbuck made similar allegations against Meta Platforms in a separate lawsuit in April. Starbuck and Meta settled their dispute in August, and Starbuck advised the company on AI issues under the settlement. According to Wednesday's complaint, Starbuck learned in December 2023 that Bard had falsely connected him with white nationalist Richard Spencer. The lawsuit said that Bard cited fabricated sources and that Google failed to address the statements after Starbuck contacted the company. Starbuck's lawsuit also said that Google's Gemma chatbot disseminated false sexual assault allegations against him in August based on fictitious sources. Starbuck also alleged the chatbot said that he committed spousal abuse, attended the January 6 Capitol riots and appeared in the Jeffrey Epstein files, among other things. Starbuck said he has been approached by people who believed some of the false accusations and that they could lead to increased threats on his life, noting the recent assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Starbuck asked the court for at least $15 million in damages. (Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 11:11 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
