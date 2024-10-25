Home
Friday, October 25, 2024
The Mukaab is a major push by Saudi Arabia to redefine urban living through its expansive New Murabba development, backed by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative.

Construction of the World’s Largest Building ‘The Mukaab’ Begins: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Saudi Arabia has officially started construction of what is set to become the world’s largest building, the monumental Mukaab skyscraper in Riyadh.

Designed as a 400-meter-tall cube, this extraordinary project represents not just a feat of architecture but a major push by Saudi Arabia to redefine urban living through its expansive New Murabba development, backed by the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030 initiative.

Riyadh’s Vision: The Mukaab 

The Mukaab skyscraper, projected to stand 400 meters tall with equal 400-meter-wide sides, will hold the record as the largest built structure on Earth.

Spanning an astonishing two million square meters of floor space, it will host an enormous central atrium, complete with a spiraling tower, and immersive features that include holographic displays and virtual reality environments.

This visionary structure is part of the seven-square-mile New Murabba district, a planned development in northwest Riyadh that will contain a blend of residential, commercial, and cultural spaces.

Once completed, the area will have 104,000 homes, extensive retail space, office buildings, hotels, and entertainment venues, bringing a futuristic urban lifestyle to Saudi Arabia’s capital.

The Design: Marrying Traditional Najdi Style with Futuristic Elements

Designed by the renowned engineering firm AtkinsRéalis, the Mukaab merges modern architecture with traditional Najdi aesthetics.

The outer cube shell surrounds an interior core that will use state-of-the-art technology to create an immersive experience for visitors, from virtual reality scenes to massive holograms projected on the walls.

Promotional videos showcase fantastical scenarios, from dragons flying through virtual landscapes to enormous holographic figures, capturing the building’s unique design ambitions.

A New Centre for Business, Culture, and Tourism

Mukaab is expected to become a premium destination for both tourists and businesses, providing a luxurious blend of hospitality, culture, and retail options. The structure itself will house millions of square feet of retail and leisure space, alongside art exhibitions and interactive experiences, making it a landmark of culture and tourism.

Developers expect the New Murabba district to serve as a global model for mixed-use urban spaces that integrate innovation, sustainability, and architectural prowess.

Infrastructure, Construction, and Sustainability

Construction on the Mukaab began with rapid groundwork progress, with 86% of the initial earthworks already completed. Each day, approximately 900 workers, 250 excavators, and 400 additional pieces of machinery are at work at the site. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has allocated an estimated $50 billion to the Mukaab alone, underscoring the Kingdom’s commitment to making this mega-project a reality by 2030.

According to Michael Dyke, CEO of the New Murabba Development Company (NMDC), the project is committed to sustainability and efficient resource management, striving to build a lasting impact on Riyadh’s infrastructure. The New Murabba district aims to combine technological innovation with environmental considerations to create a sustainable living and business ecosystem.

The Mukaab and New Murabba are central components of Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Vision 2030, an initiative aimed at reducing the Kingdom’s dependence on oil, diversifying the economy, and investing in public infrastructure. With its ambitious projects like the Mukaab, Saudi Arabia is positioning itself as a pioneer in futuristic urban planning, aimed at both enriching Saudi culture and attracting global tourism and business investment.

Human Rights Concerns?

However, the project’s rapid development has not been without criticism. The high number of migrant workers in Saudi Arabia’s labor force, many of whom work under challenging conditions, has raised concerns. An estimated 21,000 workers have reportedly died across Vision 2030 projects over the past eight years, with reports highlighting incidents of alleged passport confiscation and harsh working environments. An upcoming ITV documentary, ‘Kingdom Uncovered: Inside Saudi Arabia’, is expected to explore these human rights issues in depth.

