“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour

A fresh report by Pakistan’s National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) has revealed strong discrimination, forced conversions, and child labour targeting minority children, especially Christians and Hindus.

According to the Situation Analysis of Children from Minority Religions in Pakistan study, a stark picture of institutional neglect and abuse is presented, calling for urgent government intervention.

Forced Conversions and Underage Marriages

The NCRC documented ongoing abductions of underage girls from minority communities, who are then forcibly converted to Islam and married to older Muslim men.

From April 2023 to December 2024, the commission received around 27 official complaints involving murder, abduction, forced conversion, and underage marriage, which is believed to be far lower than reality due to victims’ fear of retaliation.

It was learnt that Punjab emerged as the worst-affected province, with 40 per cent of reported violence against minority children occurring there between January 2022 and September 2024. Police records cited in the report list 547 Christian, 32 Hindu, two Ahmadi, and two Sikh victims, alongside 99 others.

Education System Perpetuates Exclusion

The report criticised the Single National Curriculum for omitting religious inclusion, forcing minority students to study Islamic content that conflicts with their beliefs, negatively impacting their grades and academic futures.

The report also highlighted bonded labour practices, with Christian and Hindu children forced to work in brick kilns and agriculture. Intergenerational poverty and discrimination keep families trapped in exploitative conditions, with little protection from the state.

The NCRC has urged the government to implement legal safeguards against forced conversions and child marriage, create inclusive education policies, and enforce child labour laws.

Chairperson Ayesha Raza Farooq admitted that progress has been slow due to “fragmented efforts, lack of coordination, and limited political will.”

Pirbhu Lal Satyani, NCRC’s minority rights representative for Sindh, described these children as “the most marginalised,” facing “stigma, stereotyping, and structural exclusion.” (ANI Inputs)

