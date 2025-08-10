LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > “Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour

“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour

A fresh report by Pakistan’s National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) has revealed strong discrimination, forced conversions, and child labour targeting minority children, especially Christians and Hindus.

Credit - ANI
Credit - ANI

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 10, 2025 15:41:57 IST

A fresh report by Pakistan’s National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) has revealed strong discrimination, forced conversions, and child labour targeting minority children, especially Christians and Hindus. 

According to the Situation Analysis of Children from Minority Religions in Pakistan study, a stark picture of institutional neglect and abuse is presented, calling for urgent government intervention.

Forced Conversions and Underage Marriages

The NCRC documented ongoing abductions of underage girls from minority communities, who are then forcibly converted to Islam and married to older Muslim men. 

From April 2023 to December 2024, the commission received around 27 official complaints involving murder, abduction, forced conversion, and underage marriage, which is believed to be far lower than reality due to victims’ fear of retaliation.

It was learnt that Punjab emerged as the worst-affected province, with 40 per cent of reported violence against minority children occurring there between January 2022 and September 2024. Police records cited in the report list 547 Christian, 32 Hindu, two Ahmadi, and two Sikh victims, alongside 99 others.

Education System Perpetuates Exclusion

The report criticised the Single National Curriculum for omitting religious inclusion, forcing minority students to study Islamic content that conflicts with their beliefs, negatively impacting their grades and academic futures.

The report also highlighted bonded labour practices, with Christian and Hindu children forced to work in brick kilns and agriculture. Intergenerational poverty and discrimination keep families trapped in exploitative conditions, with little protection from the state. 

The NCRC has urged the government to implement legal safeguards against forced conversions and child marriage, create inclusive education policies, and enforce child labour laws.

Chairperson Ayesha Raza Farooq admitted that progress has been slow due to “fragmented efforts, lack of coordination, and limited political will.”

Pirbhu Lal Satyani, NCRC’s minority rights representative for Sindh, described these children as “the most marginalised,” facing “stigma, stereotyping, and structural exclusion.” (ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ:  How Much Did Pakistan Lose After Closing Its Airspace To India For Two Months?

Tags: Pakistan Hindu ChildrenPakistan Minority ChildrenPakistan Religious Clash

RELATED News

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
NY Attorney General Letitia James Faces Subpoenas in Trump-Related Investigations – 5 Points

LATEST NEWS

Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
Eknath Shinde Dismisses Rift Rumours, Says Delhi Visits Aim at Maharashtra’s Development
After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Critically Injured After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?