Justin Sun, the 34-year-old cryptocurrency entrepreneur, made headlines once again by eating a banana valued at $6.2 million. The banana, duct-taped to a wall as part of the conceptual artwork Comedian by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, had been purchased by Sun at a Sotheby’s auction in New York.

Sun’s dramatic consumption of the fruit occurred at Hong Kong’s luxurious Peninsula Hotel, in front of a crowd of journalists and influencers. The act was more than a publicity stunt—it was Sun’s attempt to blur the lines between conceptual art and modern technology like cryptocurrency.

Justin Sun’s Bite into Controversy

Sun, who hails from China, took a deliberate bite of the banana during a press conference, calling it “iconic” and praising its flavor.

“It’s much better than other bananas,” Sun remarked. “It’s really quite good.”

Sun’s decision to eat the banana wasn’t impulsive. After winning the bid for the artwork, he realized it had the potential to be something extraordinary. “Eating it at a press conference can also become a part of the artwork’s history,” he explained.

The Origin of Comedian: Art or Absurdity?

The Comedian artwork first gained notoriety at the 2019 Art Basel show in Miami Beach, sparking debates over whether a banana duct-taped to a wall could truly be considered art. Cattelan’s intention was to provoke such questions, and the piece has since become a symbol of conceptual art’s provocations.

The banana itself, reportedly bought for less than $1 from a fruit stall in Manhattan, was resold as art for millions. The stall owner, 74-year-old Shah Alam, expressed disbelief upon learning about the sale. “I am a poor man,” Alam told The New York Times. “I have never had this kind of money; I have never seen this kind of money.”

Sun found Alam’s reaction “poignant” and pledged to buy 100,000 bananas from Alam’s stall to distribute globally. “It’s a celebration of the beautiful connection between everyday life and art,” Sun stated. He also expressed a desire to visit Alam’s stall personally.

The Artwork That Keeps Giving

Comedian comes with a certificate of authenticity and instructions for replacing the banana once it decays, allowing the artwork to endure beyond the lifespan of any single fruit. This renewal process has further fueled discussions about the nature of art and ownership.

At Friday’s event, Sun gave attendees a roll of duct tape and a banana as souvenirs, encouraging them to engage with the artwork in their own way. “Everyone has a banana to eat,” he quipped.

During his speech, Sun drew parallels between Comedian and the burgeoning world of NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and blockchain technology.

“Most of its objects and ideas exist as intellectual property and on the internet, as opposed to something physical,” Sun said, likening the ephemeral nature of the banana artwork to the digital assets driving the cryptocurrency boom.

Justin Sun: A Controversial Figure

Sun, the founder of the cryptocurrency platform Tron, is no stranger to controversy. Last year, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged him with offering and selling unregistered securities in connection with Tron. The case remains unresolved.

Despite the legal challenges, Sun continues to invest heavily in both crypto and art. This week, he announced a $30 million investment in World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency project associated with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

The event took place in a function room at the Peninsula Hotel, where two men dressed as auction house staff stood before a featureless wall adorned with the iconic banana. The simplicity of the display contrasted with the weighty symbolism of the artwork and the controversies surrounding it.

Sun’s decision to eat the banana has added another chapter to the ongoing debate about the intersections of art, commerce, and technology. As he put it, “This could become something big.”