Cyclone Ditwah Strikes Sri Lanka: Over 200,000 Affected, Death Toll Rises, and India Launches Operation Sagar Bandhu for Relief

Worst-Hit Areas: Kandy district in Central Province reported over 50 deaths, with officials warning the toll could be higher. Badulla in the central hills experienced severe landslides, leaving 35+ dead and many missing.

Flooding Worsens in Low-Lying Areas: Kelani River, flowing into the Indian Ocean from Colombo, burst its banks on Friday evening. Authorities issued evacuation orders for residents along the river. Hundreds of people were moved to temporary shelters for safety.



Weather Update: Cyclone Moving To India

Cyclone Ditwah has weakened, and rains have ceased in most parts of the island where it caused devastation, including Colombo, the capital. The lingering effects of the storm are mostly felt in the north, which continues to receive light showers. Authorities have issued a red alert for areas expected to receive the heaviest rainfall, over 200 mm, before the storm moves out of the island on Saturday.

Although the cyclone has been losing strength, residents in affected districts are advised to remain cautious. The cyclone is currently moving toward a North Tamil Nadu–South Andhra Pradesh landfall, bringing the risk of extensive rainfall and strong winds in those regions.

Cyclone Ditwah: Landfall Expected In India- When And Where

Expected Landfall: Between North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh

Between North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh Timing: Evening of November 29 to morning of November 30

Evening of November 29 to morning of November 30 Affected States: Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh Impact: Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible flooding

Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and possible flooding Precaution: Residents in vulnerable areas should stay alert and follow local authority instructions

Residents in vulnerable areas should stay alert and follow local authority instructions Preparedness: Keep emergency kits ready and secure property

Keep emergency kits ready and secure property Travel Advisory: Avoid non-essential travel during landfall period

Operation Sagar Bandhu: India Relief To Sri Lanka

India has decided to carry out Operation Sagar Bandhu as a fast route for help to Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah caused massive destruction. The Indian Navy took the initiative and shifted the relief materials via INS Vikrant and INS Udaigiri, while the Indian Air Force performed an airdrop of materials weighing 21 tons in total, besides over 80 NDRF personnel and 8 tons of essential equipment from Hindon Air Base.

These efforts have made it possible for the affected communities to receive essential rations, clean drinking water, medical supplies, and other critical items very quickly, because when disaster strikes, every minute counts!

The operation is not just about shipping supplies; it’s about hope, support, and a helping hand for those who have lost everything due to floods and landslides. The relief teams are working round the clock to make sure that the aid reaches the most needy. India’s neighbors can rest assured that we will be there to help them out in hard times!