‘Dangerous, Arrogant’: Donald Trump Blames Governor And Mayor Following Fatal Federal Agent Shooting In Minneapolis

US President Donald Trump has accused Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey of being “dangerous and arrogant” after federal agents fatally shot a man during an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation in Minneapolis. The president’s comments have escalated tensions between the federal government and local authorities.

Trump Labels State Leaders “Inciting Insurrection”

In a post on his social media platform Social Truth, Trump wrote:

“The Mayor and the Governor are inciting Insurrection, with their pompous, dangerous, and arrogant rhetoric! Instead, these sanctimonious political fools should be looking for the Billions of Dollars that has been stolen from the people of Minnesota, and the United States of America.”

Trump questioned why local police were not deployed to protect ICE officers, suggesting that authorities had been prevented from performing their duties. He referred to ICE officers as “patriots” and urged Americans to allow them to carry out enforcement actions without interference.

Trump Defends ICE Operation, Cites Armed Threat

The president described the deceased as armed, stating:

“This is the gunman’s gun, loaded (with two additional full magazines!), and ready to go – What is that all about? Where are the local Police? Why weren’t they allowed to protect ICE Officers? The Mayor and the Governor called them off?”

He also claimed that federal officers had arrested 12,000 “illegal alien criminals” and alleged widespread financial fraud in Minnesota, warning that those responsible would face jail time.

Fatal Shooting Sparks Local Outrage

The incident follows the January 7 killing of 37-year-old Renee Good, who was fatally shot when an ICE officer fired into her vehicle during another federal operation. Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed that the latest victim was an American citizen and a lawful gun owner, and that multiple federal officers were involved in the shooting.

Governor Walz condemned the federal actions, calling them “sickening” and demanding an immediate halt to operations:

“Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”

Rising Tensions Between State and Federal Authorities

Trump’s remarks mark the latest escalation in a series of clashes over federal immigration enforcement in Minnesota. Local leaders have consistently criticized the operations as excessive and dangerous, while the White House maintains that ICE officers are acting lawfully and protecting public safety.

The Minneapolis incident has sparked a heated debate over the role of federal agents, local law enforcement responsibilities, and public safety in immigration operations.

