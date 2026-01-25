Minneapolis Shooting: Victim Alex Jeffrey Pretti’s Parents Break Silence, Says ‘He Cared Deeply About People And Was Very Upset’

The parents of Alex Jeffrey Pretti, the 37-year-old Minneapolis man shot and killed by a federal officer, have broken their silence. In statements to the Associated Press, the family emphasized that Pretti “cared deeply about people” and was deeply troubled by the federal government’s immigration policies.

Pretti, a U.S. citizen born in Illinois and an intensive care nurse at the Veterans Administration, lived in Minneapolis and had a reputation as a caring and community-minded individual.

Pretti’s Passion for Protests and Advocacy

Earlier this month, Pretti participated in protests following the killing of Renee Good by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer. His father, Michael Pretti, said, “He felt that doing the protesting was a way to express his care for others.”

The family described Pretti as someone who was motivated by empathy and justice, noting that he often worried about events unfolding in Minneapolis and across the country.

Tragic Shooting During Federal Operation

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that Pretti was shot after approaching U.S. Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm handgun during a targeted operation. DHS claimed that officers tried to disarm him, but he “violently resisted,” prompting an agent to fire in self-defense.

Medics provided aid at the scene, but Pretti was later pronounced dead. Family members confirmed that he legally owned the handgun and held a permit to carry a concealed weapon but had never been seen carrying it.

Discrepancies and Video Footage Raise Questions

While DHS initially stated Pretti was pronounced dead at the scene, Minneapolis police later confirmed he was transported to a medical center, where he died from multiple gunshot wounds. Videos circulating on social media appear to show agents wrestling with Pretti moments before shots were fired, fueling public concern over the use of force.

Public Outrage and Calls for Accountability

The shooting sparked protests near the scene, with demonstrators demanding accountability for the federal agents involved. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey criticized the federal operation, asking, “How many more Americans need to die or be badly hurt for this operation to end?”

Officials have not confirmed why Pretti was present at the site or whether he was protesting at the time. DHS also stated there is no evidence linking him to the individual targeted in the immigration operation.

Remembering a Life of Care and Adventure

Family and friends described Pretti as a devoted outdoorsman who loved adventures with his Catahoula Leopard dog, Joule, who recently passed away. They urged the public to remember him for his compassion, integrity, and commitment to helping others, rather than the circumstances of his death.

ALSO READ: Who Was Alex Jeffrey Pretti? 37‑Year‑Old Man Shot And Killed By ICE Agents In Minneapolis Amid Immigration Crackdown