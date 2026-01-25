LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Was Alex Jeffrey Pretti? 37‑Year‑Old Man Shot And Killed By ICE Agents In Minneapolis Amid Immigration Crackdown

Alex Jeffrey Pretti, 37, was shot dead by ICE agents in Minneapolis during an immigration operation, sparking protests and political outrage.

Alex Jeffrey Pretti, 37, was shot dead by ICE agents in Minneapolis. (Photo: X)
Alex Jeffrey Pretti, 37, was shot dead by ICE agents in Minneapolis. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 25, 2026 01:16:05 IST

Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident, was fatally shot by federal agents on Saturday during an immigration enforcement operation, sparking protests and renewed debate over the Trump administration’s crackdown on immigration.

Local authorities confirmed Pretti was a US citizen and a lawful gun owner with a permit to carry. His death has intensified scrutiny of federal enforcement tactics in Minnesota, where tensions have been rising in recent weeks.

A Minneapolis Local and Lawful Gun Owner

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara identified Pretti as a local resident and said authorities believe he was a US citizen. Police stated that he legally owned a firearm and had a valid permit to carry.

O’Hara added that Pretti’s prior interactions with law enforcement were minimal, limited mostly to traffic-related violations, and that he had no serious criminal record.

What Happened During the Federal Operation

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the incident occurred around 9:05 am during a targeted federal operation aimed at apprehending an undocumented individual wanted for violent assault.

DHS said Pretti approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun and two magazines. Officers attempted to disarm him, but officials claim he “violently resisted,” leading an agent to fire what were described as defensive shots.

Medics were immediately called to the scene and provided medical aid, but Pretti was pronounced dead shortly afterward.

Contradictions Over Where He Died

While DHS initially stated that Pretti was pronounced dead at the scene, Minneapolis police later confirmed that he had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a medical center, where he was declared dead.

Authorities have not yet clarified the discrepancy between the federal and local accounts.

Videos Surface From the Scene

Videos circulating on social media appear to show several federal agents wrestling with Pretti moments before multiple shots are fired. Another clip shows agents approaching and pushing him just before the confrontation escalates.

The footage has fueled public anger and raised questions about whether the use of force was justified.

No Clear Motive, No Protest Link Confirmed

Officials have said it remains unclear why Pretti was present at the site or whether he was protesting against ICE operations at the time. DHS claimed that he had no identification on him.

Authorities also stated that there is no evidence so far that Pretti was connected to the individual being targeted in the immigration operation.

Public Outrage and Political Fallout

Following the shooting, dozens of protesters gathered near the site, demanding the arrest of the federal agents involved. Law enforcement later used tear gas and flash bangs to disperse the crowd.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey accused the Trump administration of “terrorising” the city, asking, “How many more Americans need to die or be badly hurt for this operation to end?”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz described the incident as “sickening” and said he had spoken with the White House, urging President Donald Trump to halt the ongoing federal operation in the state.

Part of a Troubling Pattern

Pretti’s killing is at least the third shooting involving federal agents in Minneapolis in recent weeks. Earlier this month, a federal immigration officer fatally shot Renée Good, another American citizen, sparking nationwide protests and intensifying political controversy over federal enforcement actions.

Federal and local authorities are now investigating the shooting. City officials confirmed that at least two agents fired shots during the encounter. Further details are expected as bodycam footage and witness accounts are reviewed.

As Minneapolis grapples with growing unrest, the death of Alex Jeffrey Pretti has become a flashpoint in the wider national debate over immigration enforcement, public safety, and the use of force by federal agencies.

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 1:16 AM IST
QUICK LINKS