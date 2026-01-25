LIVE TV
Watch: Shocking Videos Emerge From Minneapolis Shooting Amid Immigration Crackdown; People React Saying 'Did They Kill Him?'

Watch: Shocking Videos Emerge From Minneapolis Shooting Amid Immigration Crackdown; People React Saying ‘Did They Kill Him?’

Shocking videos show Minneapolis Border Patrol shooting; bystanders react, ‘Did they kill him?’ amid immigration crackdown protests.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed the suspect’s death in a press conference. (Screengrab:X/@allenanalysis)
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed the suspect’s death in a press conference. (Screengrab:X/@allenanalysis)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 25, 2026 00:16:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch: Shocking Videos Emerge From Minneapolis Shooting Amid Immigration Crackdown; People React Saying ‘Did They Kill Him?’

Shocking videos have emerged from a Border Patrol-involved shooting outside Glam Doll Donuts, near 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, sparking outrage and widespread concern. Eyewitnesses can be heard reacting, saying, “Did they kill him?” as multiple gunshots ring out during a struggle between federal agents and a suspect.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the man was armed with a 9mm handgun and two magazines. Federal agents attempted to disarm him after he “violently resisted” during a targeted operation. Video footage shows four agents wrestling the suspect to the ground while a fifth assists, followed by gunfire. Medics on scene provided immediate aid, but the suspect was pronounced dead.



“At 9:05 AM CT, as DHS officers conducted a targeted operation against an illegal alien wanted for violent assault, an individual approached US Border Patrol officers with a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun,” DHS said in a statement. “The officers attempted to disarm the suspect, but he violently resisted. Fearing for his life and the safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots.”

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara confirmed the suspect’s death in a press conference, identifying him as a 37-year-old Minneapolis resident believed to be a US citizen and lawful gun owner. The department is investigating the incident.



Minnesota Governor Tim Walz condemned the shooting, tweeting, “I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.”



The city of Minneapolis urged calm, stating, “We are aware of reports of another shooting involving federal law enforcement in the area of 26th Street W and Nicollet Ave. We are working to confirm additional details. We ask the public to remain calm and avoid the immediate area.”

The shooting occurred amid ongoing protests against federal immigration enforcement in the Twin Cities. Demonstrators have gathered daily since Jan. 7, following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old mother of three Renee Good by an ICE officer. Tensions between federal agents and community members tracking their movements have escalated in recent weeks.



Eyewitness Reactions:
 Video clips shared on social media show bystanders reacting in shock. One person filming exclaimed, “Holy st…what the fk? Did they kill that guy? Are you f**ing kidding me dude? Not again. That guy’s dead.”* The footage has gone viral, highlighting growing public concern over federal law enforcement actions in Minneapolis.

ALSO READ: Minneapolis Sees Fresh Shooting; Man Shot Dead By Federal Officers During ICE Operation Amid Immigration Crackdown

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 12:16 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ICE shooting Minneapolis Shooting

Watch: Shocking Videos Emerge From Minneapolis Shooting Amid Immigration Crackdown; People React Saying ‘Did They Kill Him?’

