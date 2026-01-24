LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
federal officers Discombobulator Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple federal officers Discombobulator Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple federal officers Discombobulator Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple federal officers Discombobulator Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
federal officers Discombobulator Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple federal officers Discombobulator Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple federal officers Discombobulator Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple federal officers Discombobulator Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple
LIVE TV
Home > World > Minneapolis Sees Fresh Shooting; Man Shot Dead By Federal Officers During ICE Operation Amid Immigration Crackdown

Minneapolis Sees Fresh Shooting; Man Shot Dead By Federal Officers During ICE Operation Amid Immigration Crackdown

Man shot dead by federal officers in Minneapolis during ICE operation, sparking protests and political backlash amid Trump’s immigration crackdown.

A man was shot dead by federal law enforcement officers in Minneapolis. (Photo: X/@MerruX)
A man was shot dead by federal law enforcement officers in Minneapolis. (Photo: X/@MerruX)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 24, 2026 22:59:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Minneapolis Sees Fresh Shooting; Man Shot Dead By Federal Officers During ICE Operation Amid Immigration Crackdown

A man was shot dead by federal law enforcement officers in Minneapolis on Saturday amid the Trump administration’s ongoing immigration crackdown, triggering fresh outrage and political backlash in Minnesota.

You Might Be Interested In

The incident marks another fatal encounter involving federal agents in the city, which has witnessed sustained protests over immigration enforcement tactics in recent weeks.

What Happened

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz confirmed that federal officers were involved in the shooting, saying he had been in contact with the White House following the incident.

You Might Be Interested In

While full details remain unclear, authorities said the shooting took place in the area of West 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue South. City officials said they were working to verify additional information and urged the public to remain calm and avoid the area.



DHS Claims Victim Had Firearm

A spokeswoman for the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the man had a firearm with two magazines at the time he was shot, adding that the situation remains “evolving”.

DHS also released a photo of a handgun they claimed was recovered from the scene. However, officials have not yet released the identity of the man or explained the exact sequence of events that led to the shooting.

Governor Walz Slams Federal Presence

Governor Walz strongly condemned the incident, calling on President Donald Trump to immediately halt federal immigration operations in Minnesota.

“Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now,” Walz said in a post on X, describing the shooting as “sickening” and stating that the state has “had it”.

Walz later said he spoke directly with the White House following what he termed “another horrific shooting by federal agents”.

Klobuchar Demands ICE Exit

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar also responded, saying she was working to gather more details about the incident.

“There has been another shooting involving federal agents in Minneapolis,” she said, adding: “To the Trump administration and the Republicans in Congress who have stood silent: get ICE out of our state NOW.”



Protests Erupt at the Scene

Following the shooting, bystanders gathered and shouted at federal officers, calling them “cowards” and telling them to leave. In one instance, an officer was heard responding mockingly to protesters as he walked away.

In another confrontation, federal agents were seen pushing a protester into a car as tensions flared at the scene.

Videos circulating online show officers wrestling a man to the ground before shots were fired, while later footage captured federal agents deploying what appeared to be chemical irritants to disperse crowds.

Linked to Earlier Fatal Shooting

The latest incident comes less than three weeks after the killing of 37-year-old Renee Good, an American citizen who was shot by a federal immigration officer after trying to drive away from a confrontation.

That shooting sparked nationwide protests and intensified scrutiny of federal immigration operations in Minnesota.

Since then, Minneapolis and the wider Twin Cities region have seen daily protests calling for federal law enforcement to withdraw from the state.

Victim Reportedly Dead

Local media reported that the man shot on Saturday later died, citing Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. Authorities have not yet officially confirmed the death.

Local county commissioner Angela Conley claimed on social media that she had witnessed a “cold-blooded murder” and demanded that federal officers leave the state immediately.

Investigation Ongoing

The Department of Homeland Security has not yet issued a detailed public response beyond its initial statement. Federal and local authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

As political pressure mounts and public anger grows, the latest killing is likely to intensify the debate over immigration enforcement and federal policing tactics in US cities.

ALSO READ: ‘Never Got Their Rockets Off’: Donald Trump Reveals US Used Secret Weapon ‘Discombobulator’ During Maduro Capture Operation In Venezuela

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 10:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: federal officershome-hero-pos-3ICE Minneapolis shootingICE shootingICE shooting Minneapolis

RELATED News

Bangladesh Polls Slide Into Hate Speech, Jamaat-e-Islami Candidate Says Parliament Must Have ‘No Non-Believers’, Frames Election As ‘Quran Or Deviation’

US Losing Influence? Trump Says ‘China Will Eat Canada Alive’, Threatens 100% Tariffs If Ottawa Signs Trade Deal

Russia-Ukraine War Talks Collapse In Abu Dhabi, No Peace Deal as Moscow Pounds Kyiv With Fresh Deadly Strikes

Landslide In Indonesia’s West Java Kills 7, Over 80 Missing, Rescue Operations Started As Officials Say ‘The Number Of Missing Persons Is High’ – Watch

Who Is Zhang Youxia? Chinese Army Top Army General Under Investigation By Xi Jinping – Is China’s President ‘Scared’ Of His No.1 Military Strongman?

LATEST NEWS

Minneapolis Sees Fresh Shooting; Man Shot Dead By Federal Officers During ICE Operation Amid Immigration Crackdown

Republic Day 2026 Delhi Weather Update: Rain, Fog & Temperature Forecast for January 26

Upset Over No Work in Cong, Naseemuddin Siddiqui Quits Party, May Join ASP-KR If BSP Shuts Doors

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Hits ₹51.08 Crore, Beats Dhurandhar Opening Day, Eyes ₹100 Crore Weekend

Who Is Krishna Karunesh? Ex‑Gorakhpur DM Appointed As New Noida Authority CEO After Techie’s Death

CA Aspirant, IT Graduate, Priest Among 8 Arrested in ₹14.8-Crore ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam Targeting Elderly Delhi Couple in Their 80s

‘Thala Is Back’: MS Dhoni’s IPL 2026 Intent Clear, Practice Session Video Sparks Massive Fan Frenzy Online, Internet Says ‘IPL Has Started In Our Hearts’

Vizhinjam Port Enters Phase 2: Karan Adani Calls It Kerala’s Economic Game-Changer, Rs 30,000 Crore Investment Announced

Spain’s Zonair3D is Advancing its ‘Made in India’ Initiative as Indoor Air Quality becomes a Central Focus in India’s Health Agenda

Novak Djokovic Breaks Grand Slam Record Federer And Nadal Never Reached, Rewrites Tennis History At Australian Open, Becomes First To…

Minneapolis Sees Fresh Shooting; Man Shot Dead By Federal Officers During ICE Operation Amid Immigration Crackdown

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Minneapolis Sees Fresh Shooting; Man Shot Dead By Federal Officers During ICE Operation Amid Immigration Crackdown

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Minneapolis Sees Fresh Shooting; Man Shot Dead By Federal Officers During ICE Operation Amid Immigration Crackdown
Minneapolis Sees Fresh Shooting; Man Shot Dead By Federal Officers During ICE Operation Amid Immigration Crackdown
Minneapolis Sees Fresh Shooting; Man Shot Dead By Federal Officers During ICE Operation Amid Immigration Crackdown
Minneapolis Sees Fresh Shooting; Man Shot Dead By Federal Officers During ICE Operation Amid Immigration Crackdown

QUICK LINKS