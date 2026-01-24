Minneapolis Sees Fresh Shooting; Man Shot Dead By Federal Officers During ICE Operation Amid Immigration Crackdown

A man was shot dead by federal law enforcement officers in Minneapolis on Saturday amid the Trump administration’s ongoing immigration crackdown, triggering fresh outrage and political backlash in Minnesota.

The incident marks another fatal encounter involving federal agents in the city, which has witnessed sustained protests over immigration enforcement tactics in recent weeks.

What Happened

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz confirmed that federal officers were involved in the shooting, saying he had been in contact with the White House following the incident.

While full details remain unclear, authorities said the shooting took place in the area of West 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue South. City officials said they were working to verify additional information and urged the public to remain calm and avoid the area.

I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 24, 2026







DHS Claims Victim Had Firearm

A spokeswoman for the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the man had a firearm with two magazines at the time he was shot, adding that the situation remains “evolving”.

DHS also released a photo of a handgun they claimed was recovered from the scene. However, officials have not yet released the identity of the man or explained the exact sequence of events that led to the shooting.

Governor Walz Slams Federal Presence

Governor Walz strongly condemned the incident, calling on President Donald Trump to immediately halt federal immigration operations in Minnesota.

“Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now,” Walz said in a post on X, describing the shooting as “sickening” and stating that the state has “had it”.

Walz later said he spoke directly with the White House following what he termed “another horrific shooting by federal agents”.

Klobuchar Demands ICE Exit

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar also responded, saying she was working to gather more details about the incident.

“There has been another shooting involving federal agents in Minneapolis,” she said, adding: “To the Trump administration and the Republicans in Congress who have stood silent: get ICE out of our state NOW.”

Protests Erupt at the Scene

Following the shooting, bystanders gathered and shouted at federal officers, calling them “cowards” and telling them to leave. In one instance, an officer was heard responding mockingly to protesters as he walked away.

In another confrontation, federal agents were seen pushing a protester into a car as tensions flared at the scene.

Videos circulating online show officers wrestling a man to the ground before shots were fired, while later footage captured federal agents deploying what appeared to be chemical irritants to disperse crowds.

Linked to Earlier Fatal Shooting

The latest incident comes less than three weeks after the killing of 37-year-old Renee Good, an American citizen who was shot by a federal immigration officer after trying to drive away from a confrontation.

That shooting sparked nationwide protests and intensified scrutiny of federal immigration operations in Minnesota.

Since then, Minneapolis and the wider Twin Cities region have seen daily protests calling for federal law enforcement to withdraw from the state.

Victim Reportedly Dead

Local media reported that the man shot on Saturday later died, citing Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. Authorities have not yet officially confirmed the death.

Local county commissioner Angela Conley claimed on social media that she had witnessed a “cold-blooded murder” and demanded that federal officers leave the state immediately.

Investigation Ongoing

The Department of Homeland Security has not yet issued a detailed public response beyond its initial statement. Federal and local authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

As political pressure mounts and public anger grows, the latest killing is likely to intensify the debate over immigration enforcement and federal policing tactics in US cities.

