Home > World > ‘Never Got Their Rockets Off’: Donald Trump Reveals US Used Secret Weapon ‘Discombobulator’ During Maduro Capture Operation In Venezuela

Trump claims the US used a secret “Discombobulator” weapon to disable Venezuelan defences during the operation to capture Nicolás Maduro.

Trump claims the US used a secret “Discombobulator” weapon (Photo: X)
Trump claims the US used a secret “Discombobulator” weapon (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 24, 2026 22:22:13 IST

US President Donald Trump has claimed that American forces used a mysterious new weapons system, dubbed the “Discombobulator,” during a recent operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas.

Speaking to the New York Post, Trump suggested that the secret weapon rendered Venezuela’s military systems ineffective during the raid, allowing US troops to carry out the mission with minimal resistance.

Trump Says Weapon Crippled Venezuelan Defences

“The Discombobulator. I’m not allowed to talk about it,” Trump told the outlet, adding that the weapon “made [Venezuela’s] equipment not work.”

According to Trump, the system disrupted Venezuela’s air defence and radar networks, preventing the military from firing Russian and Chinese-supplied rockets at incoming US aircraft.

“They never got their rockets off. They had Russian and Chinese rockets, and they never got one off. We came in, they pressed buttons and nothing worked. They were all set for us,” Trump said.

Reports Link Weapon to ‘Pulsed Energy’ Technology

Trump’s comments follow earlier US media reports that the Biden administration had purchased a “pulsed energy weapon,” believed to have been deployed during the Caracas operation.

While US defence authorities have not officially confirmed this, Trump’s remarks have intensified speculation that an experimental energy-based weapon system may have been used in the mission.

Former Guard Describes Sudden Radar Failure

The New York Post also quoted one of Maduro’s former guards, who said Venezuela’s military systems inexplicably failed on the night of the raid.

“Suddenly all our radar systems shut down without any explanation,” the guard said.

He added that drones soon appeared over their positions, followed by US helicopters carrying special forces troops.

Guard Claims ‘Sonic’ or Energy Weapon Used

The former guard further claimed that he and others experienced extreme physical symptoms during the operation.

“At one point, they launched something; I don’t know how to describe it. It was like a very intense sound wave. Suddenly I felt like my head was exploding from the inside,” he said.

“We all started bleeding from the nose. Some were vomiting blood. We fell to the ground, unable to move,” he added.

These claims could not be independently verified.

Wider Geopolitical Context

Trump’s comments come amid reports of increased US military activity in the Middle East and growing tensions involving Iran.

Trump has previously warned that the US could support protesters against the Iranian government’s crackdown, which Tehran claims has led to over 3,100 deaths. Iran is also reportedly preparing for potential US military action, with unidentified vessels recently spotted in the Gulf of Oman.

No Official Pentagon Confirmation

So far, the US Department of Defense has not publicly confirmed the existence or use of a weapon system known as the “Discombobulator.”

Defence analysts caution that while electronic warfare and directed-energy weapons are real technologies, claims about their battlefield use must be treated carefully until officially verified.

ALSO READ: US Losing Influence? Trump Says ‘China Will Eat Canada Alive’, Threatens 100% Tariffs If Ottawa Signs Trade Deal

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 10:22 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Discombobulatordonald trumpMadurous news

QUICK LINKS