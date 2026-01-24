LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Abu Dhabi IPL 2026 Bangladesh Cricket Board king cast flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple
LIVE TV
Home > World > US Losing Influence? Trump Says ‘China Will Eat Canada Alive’, Threatens 100% Tariffs If Ottawa Signs Trade Deal

US Losing Influence? Trump Says ‘China Will Eat Canada Alive’, Threatens 100% Tariffs If Ottawa Signs Trade Deal

Trump has threatened a 100% tariff on all Canadian imports if Canada signs a trade deal with China, calling it a “Drop Off Port” for Chinese goods, amid rising tensions over global trade and Canada’s push for economic independence highlighted in PM Carney’s Davos speech.

US-Canada Tensions Soar as Trump Slams Potential China Trade Deal (Images: X)
US-Canada Tensions Soar as Trump Slams Potential China Trade Deal (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 24, 2026 20:35:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

US Losing Influence? Trump Says ‘China Will Eat Canada Alive’, Threatens 100% Tariffs If Ottawa Signs Trade Deal

US President Donald Trump has warned that he will impose a 100 per cent tariff on all Canadian imports if Canada goes ahead with a trade deal with China. This statement has further escalated tensions between the two North American neighbours ahead of potential economic agreements.

You Might Be Interested In

Trump wrote on Truth Social that, “If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a ‘Drop Off Port’ for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken,”. He further added that, “China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life. If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A.”

According to reports, the tariff threat comes after reports that Canada and China have been discussing a deal that could reduce tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and other goods, while Canada would benefit from lower duties on agricultural products. Canada has acknowledged its heavy dependence on the US and they are trying to diversify their trade ties by this move which clearly has irked Trump. 

You Might Be Interested In

Trump imposing tariffs to maintain influence?

Trump’s warning fits his protectionist trade approach, which he has consistently followed. In the past, he has imposed tariffs on multiple countries, including China, Mexico, and Canada. He has claimed that he has imposed tariffs to protect American industries and workers. However, several analysts have said that the US fears losing influence if Canada becomes economically closer to China.

Furthermore, several experts say that Canada’s proposed trade deal with China comes at a sensitive time globally which was reflected in Canada PM Mark Carney’s fiery Davos speech. It is reported that Trump reacted so strongly because this trade deal strengthens economic ties between Canada and China and could shift regional influence and trade dynamics out of the US’ favour. 

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney recently addressed the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he said that middle powers like Canada should protect their sovereignty and pursue diversified trade and diplomatic strategies independent of dominant superpowers. Carney’s speech received a standing ovation at Davos summit. He explicitly mentioned the need for Canada to secure its economic future and maintain independence, even if it involves deeper engagement with China.

Also Read: Who Is Philip Young? Former UK Politician Pleads Guilty To 48 Charges Of Rape, Drugging And Filming His Wife Over 13 Years

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 8:35 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: canadachinalatest world newstrumptrump tariffsus

RELATED News

Landslide In Indonesia’s West Java Kills 7, Over 80 Missing, Rescue Operations Started As Officials Say ‘The Number Of Missing Persons Is High’ – Watch

Who Is Zhang Youxia? Chinese Army Top Army General Under Investigation By Xi Jinping – Is China’s President ‘Scared’ Of His No.1 Military Strongman?

Who Is Vijay Kumar? Indian-Origin Man Murders Wife And 3 Family Members In Georgia As Children Hide In Closet

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Major Airlines Cancel Middle East Flights As Trump Sends Massive Naval Armada To The Region

US Snow Storm: 180 Million On Alert, 8,300 Flights Cancelled, Power Lines Snap, Ice-Coated Roads Bring Havoc Across 18 States

LATEST NEWS

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol–Varun Dhawan Film Hits ₹51.08 Crore, Beats Dhurandhar Opening Day, Eyes ₹100 Crore Weekend

US Losing Influence? Trump Says ‘China Will Eat Canada Alive’, Threatens 100% Tariffs If Ottawa Signs Trade Deal

Who Is Krishna Karunesh? Ex‑Gorakhpur DM Appointed As New Noida Authority CEO After Techie’s Death

CA Aspirant, IT Graduate, Priest Among 8 Arrested in ₹14.8-Crore ‘Digital Arrest’ Scam Targeting Elderly Delhi Couple in Their 80s

‘Thala Is Back’: MS Dhoni’s IPL 2026 Intent Clear, Practice Session Video Sparks Massive Fan Frenzy Online, Internet Says ‘IPL Has Started In Our Hearts’

Vizhinjam Port Enters Phase 2: Karan Adani Calls It Kerala’s Economic Game-Changer, Rs 30,000 Crore Investment Announced

Spain’s Zonair3D is Advancing its ‘Made in India’ Initiative as Indoor Air Quality becomes a Central Focus in India’s Health Agenda

Novak Djokovic Breaks Grand Slam Record Federer And Nadal Never Reached, Rewrites Tennis History At Australian Open, Becomes First To…

Will Pakistan Boycott T20 World Cup 2026 After ICC Throws Bangladesh Out? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Gives Big Update

Five Minor Muslim Girls Booked in Moradabad for Allegedly Forcing 16-Year-Old Hindu Classmate to Wear Burqa, Conversion to Islam | Watch Video

US Losing Influence? Trump Says ‘China Will Eat Canada Alive’, Threatens 100% Tariffs If Ottawa Signs Trade Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

US Losing Influence? Trump Says ‘China Will Eat Canada Alive’, Threatens 100% Tariffs If Ottawa Signs Trade Deal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

US Losing Influence? Trump Says ‘China Will Eat Canada Alive’, Threatens 100% Tariffs If Ottawa Signs Trade Deal
US Losing Influence? Trump Says ‘China Will Eat Canada Alive’, Threatens 100% Tariffs If Ottawa Signs Trade Deal
US Losing Influence? Trump Says ‘China Will Eat Canada Alive’, Threatens 100% Tariffs If Ottawa Signs Trade Deal
US Losing Influence? Trump Says ‘China Will Eat Canada Alive’, Threatens 100% Tariffs If Ottawa Signs Trade Deal

QUICK LINKS