LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh elections Abu Dhabi peace talks Abhishek Sharma gaza peace plan Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast bangladesh elections Abu Dhabi peace talks Abhishek Sharma gaza peace plan Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast bangladesh elections Abu Dhabi peace talks Abhishek Sharma gaza peace plan Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast bangladesh elections Abu Dhabi peace talks Abhishek Sharma gaza peace plan Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh elections Abu Dhabi peace talks Abhishek Sharma gaza peace plan Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast bangladesh elections Abu Dhabi peace talks Abhishek Sharma gaza peace plan Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast bangladesh elections Abu Dhabi peace talks Abhishek Sharma gaza peace plan Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast bangladesh elections Abu Dhabi peace talks Abhishek Sharma gaza peace plan Deepinder Goyal Board of Peace Union Budget 2026 alka kerkar border 2 cast
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Philip Young? Former UK Politician Pleads Guilty To 48 Charges Of Rape, Drugging And Filming His Wife Over 13 Years

Who Is Philip Young? Former UK Politician Pleads Guilty To 48 Charges Of Rape, Drugging And Filming His Wife Over 13 Years

Police have also been actively seeking the public’s help to identify another suspect believed to be involved in the wider case. Law enforcement officials praised Ms Young for her courage in facing the court and participating in the legal process despite the trauma she endured.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 24, 2026 08:24:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Philip Young? Former UK Politician Pleads Guilty To 48 Charges Of Rape, Drugging And Filming His Wife Over 13 Years

Philip Young, who is 49 years old and formerly served as a Conservative councillor, has entered a guilty plea to multiple sexual crimes which he committed against his former wife during a period lasting more than ten years in a UK courtroom. Young admitted to 48 criminal charges at Winchester Crown Court which included multiple counts of rape and administering a substance with intent to stupefy and assault by penetration and sexual assault and voyeurism and publishing obscene material.

You Might Be Interested In

When Did Philip Young, Former UK Politician Drugged, Raped, Filmed His Wife? 

The offences occurred between 2010 and 2023 while his ex-wife Joanne Young who is 48 years old attended the court hearing after she chose to waive her legal right to anonymity. The charges describe Young’s pattern of prolonged abuse which he showed by using drugs to incapacitate her before he raped her and by recording their intimate moments which he later shared without her permission.

More Details About Philip Young’s Confession

Young confessed to his abusive behavior which included 11 instances of rape and 11 instances of drugging his ex-wife and 14 instances of illegal surveillance through recording his wife without her knowledge more than 200 times and the unlawful distribution of more than 500 private sexual videos and photographs. Young entered a guilty plea to seven charges of assault by penetration and four charges of sexual assault which showed his ongoing pattern of abusing and dominating people throughout several years. He denied other charges that involved inappropriate images of children and extreme pornographic material which will be addressed in a different legal proceeding. The public and media have focused their attention on the serious nature of the crimes which have been committed for an extended period.

You Might Be Interested In

Alongwith Philip Young, Who Are The Others?

Young’s appeal for assistance has resulted in five additional men being arrested for sexual crimes against Joanne Young which include rape and sexual touching with their court dates set for upcoming months. Police have also been actively seeking the public’s help to identify another suspect believed to be involved in the wider case. Law enforcement officials praised Ms Young for her courage in facing the court and participating in the legal process despite the trauma she endured. Young’s sentencing will consider his guilty pleas while authorities have categorized the case as an extensive investigation into sustained domestic and sexual abuse that occurred over an extended period. 

Also Read: Ex-Olympian And Alleged Drug Kingpin Ryan Wedding Nabbed After Years On The Run, Shocking Arrest Unfolds

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 8:24 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: British politician crimePhilip YoungPhilip Young UK politicianUK abuse scandalUK sex crime casewho is Philip Young

RELATED News

Russia Demands Ukraine Withdraw From Donbas As Trilateral Peace Talks Kick Off In Abu Dhabi

‘China Will Eat Them Up’: Trump Claims Canada Is Blocking Golden Dome Plan Over Greenland, Warns Allies Face Threats

Ex-Olympian And Alleged Drug Kingpin Ryan Wedding Nabbed After Years On The Run, Shocking Arrest Unfolds

Prince Harry Urges Respect For NATO Troops’ Afghanistan Sacrifices After Trump Remarks: ‘Those Sacrifices Deserve Truthful Recognition’

US Hits Iran’s ‘Shadow Fleet’ With Sanctions Amid Protest Cinrackdown, Escalating Middle East Tensions

LATEST NEWS

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Udaipur Gaming Zone, Property Damaged, Panic Ensues, Authorities Rush To Control Blaze

Mumbai Police Detain Kamaal R Khan Over Oshiwara Firing: Four Shots Fired At Residential Building, Investigation Intensifies

Tragedy Strikes: Five Killed In Suicide Attack At Wedding In Pakistan’s KPK, Horror Unfolds

US Hits Iran’s ‘Shadow Fleet’ With Sanctions Amid Protest Cinrackdown, Escalating Middle East Tensions

Trump’s NATO Troops Remark Sparks Fury: Keir Starmer Calls It ‘Insulting, Appalling,’ Demands Apology Over Afghanistan Comments

Palaash Muchhal Caught With Another Woman In Bed During Wedding, Smriti Mandhana’s Friend Makes A Shocking Claim: ‘Bhayanak Scene Tha’

Who’s That ‘Nilhist Penguin’? Viral Meme Explained With Science Behind Its Mysterious Mountain Trek

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan Shine As India Outclass New Zealand To Take 2-0 Lead

Cricket Fans Go Wild After India Beat New Zealand In Second T20I By Seven Wickets, Dub It ‘Thunderstorm Victory’

Is X Down Again? Hundreds Report Glitches As Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform Witnesses Second Outage Within 24 Hours

Who Is Philip Young? Former UK Politician Pleads Guilty To 48 Charges Of Rape, Drugging And Filming His Wife Over 13 Years

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Philip Young? Former UK Politician Pleads Guilty To 48 Charges Of Rape, Drugging And Filming His Wife Over 13 Years

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Philip Young? Former UK Politician Pleads Guilty To 48 Charges Of Rape, Drugging And Filming His Wife Over 13 Years
Who Is Philip Young? Former UK Politician Pleads Guilty To 48 Charges Of Rape, Drugging And Filming His Wife Over 13 Years
Who Is Philip Young? Former UK Politician Pleads Guilty To 48 Charges Of Rape, Drugging And Filming His Wife Over 13 Years
Who Is Philip Young? Former UK Politician Pleads Guilty To 48 Charges Of Rape, Drugging And Filming His Wife Over 13 Years

QUICK LINKS