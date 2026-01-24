Ex-Olympian And Alleged Drug Kingpin Ryan Wedding Nabbed After Years On The Run, Shocking Arrest Unfolds

The extended search by Ryan Wedding, who used to compete as an Olympian for Canada, has achieved its final outcome in Mexico City. Wedding, who participated in the 2002 Winter Games, moved from professional snowboarding to lead what authorities consider one of North America’s largest drug trafficking operations.

FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that Wedding, who appeared on the “Ten Most Wanted” list, was arrested through a joint operation conducted by US, Mexican, and Canadian law enforcement agencies. His arrest marks the end of a multi-year manhunt for a man officials describe as a “modern-day Pablo Escobar.”

Cartel Operations

Authorities claim that Wedding built a huge international drug network that operated at a capacity to transport 60 metric tons of cocaine each year.

His drug operation, which received protection from the Sinaloa Cartel, generated more than 1 billion dollars annually while he served as the main cocaine supplier for the Canadian market.

The criminal organization operated through its logistics system, which required extreme violent methods to maintain its operations.

Wedding faces charges for multiple murders, which include the assassination of a federal witness. He lived in luxury in Mexico while he created fake identities as “El Jefe” and “Public Enemy” to hide his true identity, which included undergoing plastic surgery to escape detection.

International Extradition

The capture of Wedding demonstrates the highest level of cooperation between the FBI, the RCMP, and Mexican security forces.

The FBI Director Patel said that Wedding surrendered to the US embassy in Mexico City because his safe haven had been destroyed. The investigation led to criminal charges and the seizure of valuable assets, which included a $13 million rare Mercedes and $40 million in racing motorcycles.

Wedding will face extradition to the United States, where he will stand trial for multiple felony charges, which include money laundering, witness intimidation, and drug trafficking, thus ending his criminal activities that lasted for many years.

