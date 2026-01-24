LIVE TV
Prince Harry Urges Respect For NATO Troops' Afghanistan Sacrifices After Trump Remarks: 'Those Sacrifices Deserve Truthful Recognition'

Prince Harry rebukes Trump’s claims that NATO allies avoided combat in Afghanistan, emphasizing their sacrifices deserve “truthfulness and respect.” Highlighting coalition deaths and his veteran advocacy, he stresses honoring fallen soldiers and supporting survivors, reinforcing international military commitment.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 24, 2026 02:54:41 IST

Prince Harry has issued a forceful rebuttal to President Donald Trump’s recent assertions that non-American NATO troops failed to engage on the front lines in Afghanistan. 

The Duke of Sussex, who served in two combat missions during the war, explained that international allies should receive proper recognition of their sacrifices through “truthfulness and respect.”

His intervention follows a Fox News interview where President Trump suggested NATO allies “stayed a little back” during the 20-year war, which resulted in a diplomatic crisis between Washington and its closest partners.

Combat Reality

The assertion that allied forces avoided the heat of battle contradicts the documented history of the Afghan campaign. Prince Harry pointed out to the public that NATO Article 5, which establishes collective defense, needed to be used for the first time to protect the United States after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The United Kingdom reported 457 combat deaths during the following years of war, while Denmark faced higher death rates per person than the United States during specific periods of the conflict.

The statistics demonstrate the international coalition’s dedication to military service, which their members displayed during battle.

Veteran Advocacy

The accomplishments of Harry exceed his statistical performance because he has devoted his entire life to assisting wounded soldiers through his work with the Invictus Games.

Through his current public remarks, he demonstrates the severe emotional damage that military families experience when their loved ones who died in service are disrespected and their family members who survived with permanent disabilities are treated as less than human.

The Duke must maintain a concealed presence while he travels through London because his military integrity defense work encounters obstacles.

Through his decision to start speaking publicly, he shows that he will protect his fellow soldiers’ legacy at any cost because he considers it his highest duty, which will create additional tension with the current U.S. administration.

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 2:54 AM IST
QUICK LINKS